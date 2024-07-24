Craxel Black Forest Reaper boosts cyber defense for organizations

Craxel launched integrated cyber defense platform, Black Forest Reaper. Designed to revolutionize cyber defense capabilities for the world’s largest cyber threat hunting enterprises, including U.S. government federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and the intelligence community, Black Forest Reaper offers speed, visibility, and price performance in combating cyber threats at scale.

“We are thrilled to unveil Black Forest Reaper, a game changing solution that is the future of cybersecurity for very large-scale enterprises. Our technology will arm both human and automated AI cyber threat hunters with advanced capabilities to connect the dots between observed data, threat intelligence, and vulnerability data, enabling them to extract insights at line speed and at very large scale, all with unrivaled price/performance,” said David Enga, CEO, Craxel.

A key challenge in cybersecurity is the sheer volume of data that needs to be rapidly managed and analyzed. Legacy database engines are unable to efficiently index complex data at the necessary scale, creating an “indexing bottleneck.” Black Forest Reaper eliminates this bottleneck, allowing for complex data to be indexed at extremely fast rates and large scale, enabling analysts and algorithms to ingest cyber data and detect threats.

“This is a compelling technology that I encourage all cyber experts to evaluate,” said Payal Vadhani, Senior Executive in Cyber Risk & Compliance, formerly with AWS, HCL Tech, and Big 4. “A powerful multi-dimensional indexing capability like this could transform the defensive cyber analytics landscape.”

In addition to the features of the Black Forest platform, Black Forest Reaper includes:

Holistic cyber defense : Unified cyber platform that supports the entire end-to-end workflow from cyber threat intelligence analysis, detection, and remediation.

: Unified cyber platform that supports the entire end-to-end workflow from cyber threat intelligence analysis, detection, and remediation. Ingest data from any source : Robust ingest framework supports ingesting STIX, NetFlow, syslog, and DNS data and provides a pluggable framework so any data source can be rapidly integrated. End user and machine-to-machine interfaces are delivered by the pluggable UX framework and Native/SQL interfaces, respectively.

: Robust ingest framework supports ingesting STIX, NetFlow, syslog, and DNS data and provides a pluggable framework so any data source can be rapidly integrated. End user and machine-to-machine interfaces are delivered by the pluggable UX framework and Native/SQL interfaces, respectively. UX interface : Flexible UX provides out-of-the-box capability and a framework to rapidly integrate custom UX components.

: Flexible UX provides out-of-the-box capability and a framework to rapidly integrate custom UX components. Cost structure: Petabytes/years of data kept hot in inexpensive, hyperscale storage, such as AWS S3, instead of large clusters of servers; data is kept readily accessible for cyber defense purposes, even for attacks that are “low and slow,” allowing typical queries to be performed in less than a second, without the use of any cache.

Black Forest Reaper is available to select Craxel customers for immediate deployment.