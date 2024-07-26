Ledger Flex: Secure self-custody with E Ink touchscreen display

Ledger today launched Ledger Flex, featuring secure E Ink touchscreen displays powered by Ledger’s Secure OS. It’s available to purchase for $249, shipping immediately.

The Ledger Flex features a high-resolution, 2.8” display that provides clarity when signing transactions or approving logins. E Ink offers energy efficiency, so the battery can last for weeks or months on one charge.

“After a decade of setting the standard for security and self-custody in crypto and digital assets, I’m proud to say we’re raising the bar again,” says Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO of Ledger. “By launching both Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax this year, we’re redefining the experience of self-custody. Ledger devices already secure more than 20% of the world’s digital assets, and our new secure touchscreen category will make self-custody more accessible than ever for more consumers and enterprises.”

Secure signing devices are vital to a future where Proof of You becomes essential — as more of our value becomes digitized, society will need trusted methods to prove identity. The rapid advancement of AI pushes provenance to the forefront of technology’s biggest challenges, and trusting what you see becomes increasingly tricky. Ledger devices are the only products in the world with secure touchscreens, making them essential for protecting your digital value and identity. Ledger devices bring security to your inherently insecure devices.

After a decade of building uncompromising secure devices and a robust open-source developer ecosystem, Ledger is ready to secure a world that’s embracing AI. Where AI creates abundance, the blockchain is a natural partner by creating scarcity and authenticity. Ledger secures the blockchain, and will build applications to serve the need for Proof of You.

This begins with a new app for Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex: Ledger Security Key, providing 2FA and Passkey capabilities. Passkeys provide a secure and convenient alternative to traditional passwords, and can eliminate phishing from your security risk factors. With Ledger Security Key, you can use your Ledger wallet to login without having to pull up your password or use a less secure 2FA such as a browser extension or SMS. This feature is built on the open FIDO 2 specification, ensuring decentralized access across platforms, and is already compatible with Google, Amazon, Binance, Coinbase, and much more. Tap your Ledger Flex or Ledger Stax to your phone to login to supported services, or connect via USB to your laptop or PC.

“Without a secure screen, you are not secure. Period. The easy-to-use secure touchscreens of Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the only truly secure touchscreens in the world, battle tested by the Donjon and third parties,” says Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger. “With growing digital ownership and AI fakes, digital asset security, proof-of-humanity, and proof-of identity is more crucial than ever. Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the secure touchscreens to go with the insecure touchscreen in your pocket.”

Ledger Flex is partnered by Ledger Live, the leading omni-chain companion app, which enables users to connect seamlessly with their Ledger device. Ledger Live is the most secure way to buy, sell, swap and earn yield on your crypto, integrated with global providers such as Moonpay, Coinbase, PayPal, and Lido. To date, Ledger supports over 10,000 coins & tokens on more than 70 blockchains in Ledger Live, and approximately 200 dApps have been integrated into the Ledger ecosystem.

Ledger Flex specs: