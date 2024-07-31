Secretive: Open-source app for storing and managing SSH keys in the Secure Enclave

Secretive is an open-source, user-friendly app designed to store and manage SSH keys within the Secure Enclave.

Typically, SSH keys are stored on disk with appropriate permissions, which is usually sufficient. However, it’s not overly difficult for malicious users or malware to copy your private key. By storing your keys in the Secure Enclave, they become impossible to export, providing a higher level of security.

Macs with a Secure Enclave also support robust access controls, such as Touch ID or Apple Watch authentication. With Secretive, you can configure your keys to require authentication via Touch ID or Apple Watch before they can be accessed, adding an extra layer of security.

Secretive also notifies you whenever your keys are accessed, so you’re never caught off guard:

Secretive is available for free download on GitHub.

