Cado platform enhances SOC efficiency with AI-driven workflow automation

Cado Security has unveiled that the Cado platform now enables customers to dramatically streamline the effectiveness of their SOC using end-to-end workflow investigation automation capabilities.

Through the infusion of AI-guided investigations and data rich insights, Cado Security is arming SOC teams with the unique capability to accelerate triage efforts, investigate incidents and respond to make the most informed decision possible.

“SOC analysts are flying blind, defending against sophisticated threats with just seconds and a single line of context from a detection. Faced with high-stakes decisions impacting entire organizations, they need a lifeline. That time is now. Cado Security empowers understaffed SOC teams with AI-guided investigations, delivering game-changing automation and insights at their fingertips,” said James Campbell, CEO of Cado Security.

“This transformative new capability allows SOC teams to automate data acquisition through triage, investigation, and response by integrating Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and cloud-based detection platforms into Cado, leveraging Cado’s existing data acquisition and investigation capabilities,” Campbell continued.

Cado Security is hyper focused on automating deep forensic investigations for Cloud, SaaS, and on-premise environments. With this launch, Cado Security is now building on this capability and focusing further upstream to cover the entire incident response lifecycle.

New Features:

Easily connect different alert sources across cloud and on-prem systems.

Respond faster by automatically collecting and processing key data.

Focus on the most important events using Cado’s reclassification logic.

Level-up SOC tier 1 analysts by performing automated triage to help them understand the scope, impact and wider context of what they are seeing.

Track and reduce key SOC metrics, such as mean-time-to-respond and mean-time-to resolution.

Integrate actionable results to SIEMs, task managers, and other productivity tools.

Confidently take action through clear response recommendations.

Perform seamless handoff between SOC tier 1, SOC tier 2 and Incident Response teams.

Today’s SOC Teams are crucial as a first line of cybersecurity defense. With a plethora of datasets and tools available, SOC Teams are burned out by manual repetitive workflows, lack of knowledge around key data sources and over-reliance on log sources for insights. With Cado Security, these processes are now automated and integrated with other security technologies to offer analysts a holistic view of the entire investigation.

The end-to-end workflow automation capabilities introduced today by Cado Security bridge the gap caused by existing technologies by providing Security Operations teams with a fully prioritized view of threats across their cloud and on-prem environments, as well as AI-guided analysis and response, enabling them to make better security decisions at speed.