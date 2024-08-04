Binary Defense releases MDR Plus managed security solution

Binary Defense released of MDR Plus, a managed security solution for companies looking to improve their security program and increase technology diversification.

MDR Plus focuses on delivering security outcomes through Binary Defense’s BD Platform. This solution integrates real-time detection and containment with sophisticated behavior-based threat detection and managed deception capabilities, ensuring rapid threat identification and neutralization. Customers benefit from industry-leading observability, contextual feedback, early-stage attack detection, and advanced malware disruption.

Binary Defense’s ongoing investments in its BD Platform have culminated in three key features for MDR Plus: patent-pending Malware Disruption, AI-powered Managed Deception, and seamless telemetry configurability that allows updates to detection logic based on real-time threat intelligence.

“Binary Defense’s MDR Plus is a mature managed security platform that turns the table on attackers by dramatically expanding an organization’s visibility, enabling earlier detection of malicious behavior and empowering defenders with the ability to actually disrupt these attacks before they can execute. This solution, combined with our Open XDR approach, is an effective way for companies to diversify their technology strategy while ensuring the highest level of security,” said Jason Vest, CTO of Binary Defense.

MDR Plus key features

MDR Plus empowers companies by providing more advanced security capabilities for detecting, isolating, and thwarting threats early in the attack lifecycle. Key features include:

Core services:

24x7x365 SOC Monitoring

Analysis On Demand with T3 Analysts

Personalized Detections and Tuning

Continuous Analytic Threat Hunting

Advanced features:

Managed Deception

Malware Disruption

Proprietary Behavioral Detections

Identity Safeguards

Telemetry Configurability

EDR Bypass Detection

Patent-pending malware disruption tool

Recently developed by Binary Defense’s ARC Labs, Malware Disruption is a capability that specifically targets common attacker frameworks widely used by threat actors to establish initial access to a compromised machine.

This patent-pending attack disruption technology is a critical evolution in malware defense. Instead of relying on signature-based detection methods, Malware Disruption focuses on a fundamental process in malicious code execution that is universally shared by malware families and other exploitation tools. This empowers security teams to thwart attacks early in the Cyber Kill Chain, without any impact on legitimate computing processes.

Malware Disruption has an over 90% detection rate against known malware families, including Command and Control (C2) frameworks. It is also immune to sophisticated evasion and obfuscation techniques.

AI-powered managed deception

Managed Deception incorporates a variety of deception techniques within each phase of an attack to confuse the threat actors while triggering low false positive alerts. With the click of a button, Managed Deception allows defenders to generate AI-powered simulated environments and key exposures (such as realistic user accounts and credentials) to deceive and outmaneuver attackers.

By implementing a wide spectrum of deception techniques, Managed Deception ensures that company assets remain protected.

Flexible detection capabilities that won’t disrupt

Binary Defense’s new event transfer feature provides companies with customized detection packages tailored to each client’s unique environment and the specific capabilities of their endpoints. Equally critical, this telemetry enables seamless integration of the most advanced detection logic and threat intelligence without requiring any software update. This solution ensures real-time adaptability and enhanced protection without the need for disruptive installations.