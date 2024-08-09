Malware-as-a-Service and Ransomware-as-a-Service lower barriers for cybercriminals

The sophistication of cyber threats has escalated dramatically, with malicious actors’ deploying advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to exploit vulnerabilities and evade detection, according to Darktrace.

Subscription-based tools such as Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) have also lowered the barrier-to-entry for less experienced attackers, making it easier to carry out complex, multistage attacks.

“The threat landscape continues to evolve, but new threats often build upon old foundations rather than replacing them. While we have observed the emergence of new malware families, many attacks are carried out by the usual suspects that we have seen over the last few years, still utilizing familiar techniques and malware variants,” comments Nathaniel Jones, Director of Strategic Threat and Engagement at Darktrace.

“The persistence of MaaS/RaaS service models alongside the emergence of newer threats like Qilin ransomware underscores the continued need for adaptive, machine learning powered, security measures that can keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” Jones continued.

MaaS continues to pose significant risk for organizations

The findings show that cybercrime-as-a-service continues to dominate the threat landscape, with Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) tools making up a significant portion of malicious tools in use by attackers. Cybercrime-as-a-Service groups, such as Lockbit and Black Basta, provide attackers with everything from pre-made malware to templates for phishing emails, lowering the barrier to entry for cybercriminals with limited technical knowledge.

It is anticipated that MaaS will remain a prevalent part of the threat landscape for the foreseeable future. This persistence highlights the adaptive nature of MaaS strains, which are capable of changing their TTPs from one campaign to the next and bypassing traditional security tools. Therefore, it is crucial for organizations to leverage AI-driven security measures, that can detect anomalous activity in real time without relying on prior knowledge of specific tactics, and counter sophisticated and evolving MaaS threats.

The most common threats observed from January to June 2024 were:

Information-stealing malware (29% of early triaged investigations)

Trojans (15% of investigated threats)

Remote Access Trojans (RATs) (12% of investigated threats)

Botnets (6% of investigated threats)

Loaders (6% of investigated threats)

The report also reveals the emergence of new threats alongside persistent ones. Notably, the rise of Qilin ransomware, which employs refined tactics such as rebooting infected machines in safe mode to bypass security tools and making it more difficult for human security teams to react quickly.

Per the report, double extortion methods are now prevalent amongst ransomware strains. As ransomware continues to be a top security concern for organizations, Darktrace’s Threat Research Team has identified three predominant ransomware strains impacting customers: Akira, Lockbit and Black Basta. All three have been observed using double extortion methods.

Email phishing shows no signs of slowing down

Phishing remains a significant threat to organizations. Researchers detected 17.8 million phishing emails across its customer fleet between December 21, 2023, and July 5, 2024. Alarmingly, 62% of these emails successfully bypassed Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) verification checks which are industry protocols designed to protect email domains from unauthorized use, and 56% passed through all existing security layers.

The report highlights how cybercriminals are embracing more sophisticated tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) designed to evade traditional security parameters. Darktrace observed an increase in attackers leveraging popular, legitimate third-party services and sites, such as Dropbox and Slack, in their operations to blend in with normal network traffic. Additionally, there’s been a spike in the use of covert command and control (C2) mechanisms, including remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, tunneling, and proxy services.

Edge infrastructure compromise and exploitation of critical vulnerabilities are top concerns

Darktrace observed an increase in mass-exploitation of vulnerabilities in edge infrastructure devices, particularly those related to Ivanti Connect Secure, JetBrains TeamCity, FortiClient Enterprise Management Server, and Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS. These compromises often serve as a springboard for further malicious activities.

It is imperative that organizations do not lose sight of existing attack trends and CVEs – cybercriminals may resort to previous, predominately dormant methods to trick organizations. Between January and June, in 40% of cases investigated by the Threat Research team, attackers exploited Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs).