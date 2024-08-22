Anomali announces expanded capabilities for Copilot

Anomali announced new capabilities for Anomali Copilot to help security, and now also IT departments, use the latest innovations in AI to successfully defend, protect, and propel their organizations forward.

Anomali Copilot empowers security or IT analysts at any skill level to search through petabytes of data––which now includes custom datasets not typically captured by event logs––in seconds. The new capabilities, a result of Anomali’s latest AI model innovations, ensure security and IT professionals can work more productively by asking Anomali Copilot an expanded array of questions, in 80+ languages, and immediately get crystal clear answers, context, or direction on limitless security and IT topics. Anomali Copilot also now powers new IT, fraud and business risk use cases.

“Our safe and intelligent Anomali Copilot gives our customers visibility on a grand scale to proactively defend and efficiently drive their organizations. In terms of cost, speed, and performance, there is nothing in the market that is comparable,” said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO at Anomali.

“There are Copilots and then there is the Anomali Copilot, rooted in the largest repository of global threat intelligence data (both IOCs and predictive IOAs). We are helping customers modernize their operations. Our Copilot automates important tasks while integrating security and IT into the business. It helps analysts navigate an intelligent data lake to drive better results and without the extra cost and complex architecture of sitting on top of another big data provider. This technology feat alone can save our customers millions of dollars,” added Rubaie.

“This announcement expands our vision beyond cybersecurity to help businesses and government agencies manage their big data challenges in IT and security in one single cloud- native platform,” added Rubaie.

“For over a decade, Anomali has been building AI-powered products. Unlike other Copilots on the market that are resting their laurels on a basic LLM model or ChatGPT, Anomali’s Copilot uses multiple sophisticated AI models so organizations can get the most actionable information out of their data,” said Hugh Njemanze, President at Anomali.

“Beyond the basics of two-way interaction using natural language, Anomali Copilot quickly constructs complex queries, deeply understands threat intelligence, and creates custom content that is specific to our customers’ environments. It’s more than a game changer––it’s an entirely different and better way to do security and IT. We are excited that IT and risk teams can now benefit from our advanced AI Copilot capabilities as well,” added Njemanze.

“Anomali Copilot stands out from competition in the market with its ability to quickly interact with large amounts of data and, most importantly, its ability to contextualize information and results based on the customer’s unique environment,” said Christian Karam, former Deputy CISO at UBS. “One of the other biggest differentiators is Anomali Copilot’s ability to tailor to the needs of CIOs and CISOs. Anomali has consolidated into one simple, unparalleled, and versatile unified platform, combining their data lake, ETL, SIEM, XDR, UEBA, TIP, and IT observability capabilities –– going beyond security use cases into fraud and business risk insights.”

Anomali Copilot provides management visibility and retains talent

Anomali Copilot demystifies security and IT and empowers management to be more engaged in these functional areas. This visibility at the highest levels enables operational leaders to manage security and IT with the same level of attention that they do any other business risk. Supported by the world’s largest repository of threat intelligence data, Anomali Copilot also limits hallucinations and false positives for security teams.

Another benefit is that Anomali Copilot gives junior analysts a way to operate at the level of senior analysts since it eliminates the need to master complex query language. Using natural language searches slashes analysis time by 50 percent. One recent Anomali customer reported that their investigation search time went from an average of 44 minutes to 40 seconds with Anomali Copilot.

“Anomali Copilot improves security posture and IT visibility, helps organizations retain talent and gives senior management direct purview over other critical business drivers,” said Anthony Aurigemma, Chief Revenue Officer at Anomali. “We are excited that our team continues to expand Copilot to a growing list of use cases, including IT asset management, fraud detection, supply chain risk management, and HR analytics.”

The latest version of Anomali Copilot will be available in September 2024.