Ketch helps media brands enable privacy-safe data activation

Ketch launched its product suite for digital media brands.

The digital media industry faces increasing challenges. Intense FTC scrutiny on targeted advertising, growing pressure to deliver precise, permissioned targeting, and the existential threat of AI-driven content all contribute to a rapidly shifting and highly competitive landscape.

Ketch Data Permissioning for Media Companies ensures media companies can activate data with confidence, from dynamic preference collection to real time data stack enforcement and visibility. With Ketch, digital media brands can optimize consent rates, increase identity resolution, and enhance audience quality.

“With data complexity spiraling across channels, devices, and regulations, media brands need more than just compliance—they need control,” said Tom Chavez, CEO of Ketch. “Ketch Data Permissioning transforms consent into a dynamic, integrated lever that drives advertiser value and preserves revenue. This is how media leaders stay agile and competitive.”

Ketch Data Permissioning for Media Companies introduces innovations in permissioning, privacy, and consent technology. The product suite includes:

Cross-device permission : Link consumer identities across your media properties to remember consent choices (like opt-outs). Align with your identity spine and support precise omnichannel targeting.

: Link consumer identities across your media properties to remember consent choices (like opt-outs). Align with your identity spine and support precise omnichannel targeting. Journey designer : Replace cookie banners with embedded, context-aware consent journeys. Increase first-party data capture by integrating consent choices into the visitor experience.

: Replace cookie banners with embedded, context-aware consent journeys. Increase first-party data capture by integrating consent choices into the visitor experience. Tracker management : Respect visitor opt-outs and preferences without disrupting data monetization, with comprehensive tag scanning and alerting of first and third-party data collection across all digital properties.

: Respect visitor opt-outs and preferences without disrupting data monetization, with comprehensive tag scanning and alerting of first and third-party data collection across all digital properties. Flow-through orchestration: Automatic flowdown of consent signals to internal and third-party systems, including pre-built integrations into most DSPs and CDPs. Inform audience activation and reduce media wastage on non-consented visitors.

As data complexity increases, so do engineering costs. Ketch Data Permissioning is purpose-built with programmatic, clicks-not-code capabilities including:

Click-based privacy policy configuration for every regulation, with customizable templates

Engineering-friendly APIs, hooks, and integrations for efficient integrations

Automated migration for swift upgrade from legacy consent management tools

“In today’s media landscape, mastering omnichannel identity and personalized experiences isn’t just a competitive edge—it’s a necessity,” said Jon Suarez-Davis, Head of Industry Strategy at Ketch. “Ketch empowers media companies to connect consumer identities across channels and touchpoints, delivering precise, permissioned experiences that meet consumer expectations and regulatory demands. This is the future of data-driven media.”

For media brands committed to mastering omnichannel identity and building a permissioned data strategy, Ketch offers a future-proof solution that enables leaders to stay competitive and preserve revenue.

For more information about Ketch Data Permissioning for Media Companies, visit ketch.com.