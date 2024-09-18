Rapid7 launches Vector Command for continuous red teaming and security gap identification

Rapid7 has unveiled Vector Command, a fully-managed offensive security service.

Vector Command combines the external attack surface assessment capabilities of Rapid7’s recently launched Command Platform with continuous Red Teaming services by its internal experts to help customers identify and validate IT security posture weaknesses from an attacker’s perspective.

As the attack surface expands through shadow IT, cloud resources, SaaS solutions, and more, security leaders must maintain visibility of their organization’s internet-facing assets and the security risks those external exposures introduce. Vector Command delivers a continuous discovery, assessment, and validation service that goes beyond vulnerabilities to confirm that the overall state of an organization’s IT security posture and controls are sufficient in thwarting would-be adversaries.

“Attackers are constantly performing reconnaissance in an effort to get a foot in the door,” said Jeremiah Dewey, SVP, service delivery, Rapid7.

“The Vector Command managed service proactively assesses the customer’s external attack surface — in the same way a threat actor would — to pinpoint weaknesses like previously unknown vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, or missing security controls. With our skilled Red Teamers continuously emulating real-world attack scenarios, customers will be able to validate exposures and defenses, monitor readiness, and build resiliency against future threats,” Dewey added.

Customers using Vector Command will note the following key benefits: