Opnova emerges from stealth with $3.75 million in funding

Opnova announced its official launch, introducing an agentic AI platform designed to close the automation gap in complex operational workflows. Backed by $3.75 million in pre-seed funding co-led by Faber, ScaleX, and Preface Ventures, Opnova is set to redefine IT operations by addressing the challenges posed by rework—the time spent on repetitive, mundane, yet essential tasks.

Operations teams are the backbone of every business, but the weight of repetitive tasks can seriously impact efficiency and increase the risk of errors. Employee access requests, for example, can make up as much as 25% of IT service management requests.

When handled manually, this can lead to thousands of hours of lost productivity each year, making the case for automation even stronger. Opnova’s agentic AI solution steps in, offering intelligent reasoning and the ability to perform human-level tasks with adaptability and precision—just what’s needed to keep operations running smoothly.

“We created Opnova to empower IT, security, and compliance operations by significantly reducing the manual workload on teams, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives,” said Sinan Eren, CEO of Opnova. “Our AI-native platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows, bridging the automation gap and allowing IT teams to improve operational processes in real-time while ensuring model safety, data security and governance. This results in a more efficient, productive, and competitive organization.”

The platform is distinguished by its tunability and emphasis on human collaboration. The AI-driven agent is configurable, ensuring that automation remains aligned with human oversight, particularly in high-stakes operations where safety, privacy, and security are paramount.

With a foundation built by cybersecurity veterans and an AI expert from the University of Chicago, Opnova’s solution is engineered to be more private, safe, and secure than existing alternatives, offering a new level of confidence to technology executives, CIOs, and IT operations teams.

“The market is primed for transformation, and Opnova’s approach to intelligent automation is set to revolutionize IT, security, and compliance operations,” said Carlos Silva, Partner at Faber. “Their ability to integrate AI into complex operational workflows with ease will deliver significant value for enterprises. We’re excited to support their vision as they redefine how businesses operate in an increasingly fast-paced world.”

Wendy M. Pfeiffer, a distinguished director of Opnova’s Board and an experienced technology executive, added, “Opnova’s neoteric integration of agentic AI into the existing business automation ecosystem will enable companies to extend the life of their current service platforms while cost-effectively transforming teams and processes with modern technologies. Opnova has risen to the current market opportunity, and I’m delighted to