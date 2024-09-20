Resecurity joins Cloud Security Alliance to help organizations secure cloud technologies

Resecurity announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Continue ReadingAs an innovator in cybersecurity, Resecurity brings its expertise in threat intelligence, risk management, and cloud security solutions to the CSA. Resecurity’s platform combines AI-driven threat detection and real-time data analytics, helping organizations mitigate risks in cloud environments. By joining the CSA, Resecurity aims to contribute to enhancing cloud security frameworks and share its insights on tackling emerging threats in an increasingly digital and AI-driven landscape.

Resecurity solutions are successfully represented at all major cloud marketplaces, including Oracle OCI, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon AWS, to address compliance with data protection regulations and national cloud providers regulatory requirements. A cloud-first strategy and a SaaS-based model enable Resecurity to deliver cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and fraud prevention offerings across all market verticals.

“We are excited to welcome Resecurity, and leverage their expertise in cyber threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting to drive the mission of protecting cloud technologies globally” said Jim Reavis, CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance.

“We are excited to join the Cloud Security Alliance and collaborate with industry leaders to help shape the future of cloud security,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

“Our focus on AI-driven cybersecurity aligns perfectly with CSA’s mission to create best practices for securing the cloud. Together, we can ensure that organizations around the world can safely adopt cloud technologies while mitigating risks effectively,” concluded Yoo