Cloudflare AI Audit helps websites control how their content is used by AI models

Cloudflare announced AI Audit, a set of tools to help websites of any size analyze and control how their content is used by AI models.

For the first time, website and content creators will be able to quickly and easily understand how AI model providers are using their content, and then take control of whether and how the models are able to access it. Additionally, Cloudflare is developing a new feature where content creators can reliably set a fair price for their content that is used by AI companies for model training and retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

Website owners, whether for-profit companies, media and news publications, or small personal sites, may be surprised to learn AI bots of all types are scanning their content thousands of times every day without the content creator knowing or being compensated, causing significant destruction of value for businesses large and small.

Even when website owners are aware of how AI bots are using their content, they lack a sophisticated way to determine what scanning to allow and a simple way to take action. For society to continue to benefit from the depth and diversity of content on the Internet, content creators need the tools to take back control.

“AI will dramatically change content online, and we must all decide together what its future will look like,” said Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare. “Content creators and website owners of all sizes deserve to own and have control over their content. If they don’t, the quality of online information will deteriorate or be locked exclusively behind paywalls. With Cloudflare’s scale and global infrastructure, we believe we can provide the tools and set the standards to give websites, publishers, and content creators control and fair compensation for their contribution to the Internet, while still enabling AI model providers to innovate.”

With AI Audit, Cloudflare aims to give content creators information and take back control so there can be a transparent exchange between the websites that want greater control over their content, and the AI model providers that are in need of fresh data sources, so that everyone benefits. With this announcement, Cloudflare aims to help any website:

Automatically control AI bots, for free: AI is a quickly evolving space, and many website owners need time to understand and analyze how AI bots are affecting their traffic or business. Many small sites don’t have the skills or bandwidth to manually block AI bots. The ability to block all AI bots in one click puts content creators back in control.

AI is a quickly evolving space, and many website owners need time to understand and analyze how AI bots are affecting their traffic or business. Many small sites don’t have the skills or bandwidth to manually block AI bots. The ability to block all AI bots in one click puts content creators back in control. Tap into analytics to see how AI bots access their content: Every site using Cloudflare now has access to analytics to understand why, when, and how often AI models access their website. Website owners can now make a distinction between bots – for example, text generative bots that still credit the source of the data they use when generating a response, versus bots that scrape data with no attribution or credit.

Every site using Cloudflare now has access to analytics to understand why, when, and how often AI models access their website. Website owners can now make a distinction between bots – for example, text generative bots that still credit the source of the data they use when generating a response, versus bots that scrape data with no attribution or credit. Better protect their rights when negotiating with model providers: An increasing number of sites are signing agreements directly with model providers to license the training and retrieval of content in exchange for payment. Cloudflare’s AI Audit tab will provide advanced analytics to understand metrics that are commonly used in these negotiations, like the rate of crawling for certain sections or the entire page. Cloudflare will also model terms of use that every content creator can add to their sites to legally protect their rights.

An increasing number of sites are signing agreements directly with model providers to license the training and retrieval of content in exchange for payment. Cloudflare’s AI Audit tab will provide advanced analytics to understand metrics that are commonly used in these negotiations, like the rate of crawling for certain sections or the entire page. Cloudflare will also model terms of use that every content creator can add to their sites to legally protect their rights. Set a fair price for the right to scan content and transact seamlessly (in development): Many site owners, whether they are the large companies of the future or a high quality individual blog, do not have the resources, context, or expertise to negotiate one-off deals that larger publishers are signing with AI model providers, and AI model providers do not have the bandwidth to do this with every site that approaches them. In the future, even the largest content creators will benefit from Cloudflare’s seamless price setting and transaction flow, making it easy for model providers to find fresh content to scan they may otherwise be blocked from, and content providers to take control and be paid for the value they create.

Existing Cloudflare customers can access the AI Tab from their dashboard now to review analytics for their sites and start controlling bots now.