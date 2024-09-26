Rethinking privacy: A tech expert’s perspective

Data privacy has become one of the most pressing challenges of our time, but it didn’t happen overnight. The proliferation of data collection, coupled with the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, has made it easier to piece together detailed profiles of individuals, often from what we consider public information.

In this Help Net Security video, Dr. Micah Altman, lead co-author of the TechBrief on Data Privacy Protection and Research Scientist at the Center for Research on Equitable and Open Scholarship at MIT, discusses protecting data privacy. He describes where our current approaches fall short and how we can better protect personal information moving forward.