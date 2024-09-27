3 tips for securing IoT devices in a connected world

IoT devices have become integral to how many organizations operate. From Smart TVs in conference rooms to connected sensors and wireless security cameras, these connected devices are now a fixture in the modern workplace. They also, however, present a real and often overlooked cybersecurity threat.

An effective, comprehensive approach to IoT security requires organizations to have complete visibility into all connected devices within their network, addressing common vulnerabilities such as built-in backdoors and outdated firmware, alongside ensuring secure deployment practices. By focusing on these three critical areas, organizations can better protect themselves against the evolving landscape of IoT-targeted cyber threats.

Gaining comprehensive visibility

Comprehensive visibility refers to an organization’s ability to identify, monitor and remotely manage each individual device connected to its network. Gaining this level of visibility is a crucial first step for maintaining a robust security posture and preventing unauthorized access or potential breaches. To gain increased visibility, organizations must:

Conduct a network inventory of all devices. This process helps establish a clear understanding of all devices within the network, which is essential for effective management and monitoring. By maintaining an up-to-date inventory, organizations can better track device status, identify unauthorized or unknown devices and ensure that all devices are accounted for in security policies and procedures.

Deploy continuous monitoring tools. Real-time monitoring solutions track device activity, detect anomalies and respond to potential threats promptly. These tools provide visibility into device performance, communication patterns and data flow, enabling the detection of unusual or suspicious behavior. Organizations should specifically look for tools that use AI to detect network traffic anomalies to identify potentially compromised devices, especially since endpoint-based protections are largely unavailable for IoT.

Conduct periodic security audits or penetration tests. Security audits involve comprehensive reviews of policies, configurations and practices to ensure they align with security frameworks and regulatory compliance requirements. Penetration tests simulate real-world attacks to assess the effectiveness of existing defenses and identify weaknesses that could be exploited by malicious actors.

Addressing common vulnerabilities

Addressing common vulnerabilities like built-in backdoors and unpatched firmware is essential for maintaining the security of connected devices. Built-in backdoors are hidden or undocumented access points in a device’s software or firmware that allow unauthorized access to the device or its network. These backdoors are often left by manufacturers for maintenance or troubleshooting purposes but can be exploited by attackers if not properly secured. To address common vulnerabilities including built-in backdoors, organizations must:

Review manufacturer documentation for potential security gaps. Examine the security documentation provided by device manufacturers. This includes reviewing security guidelines, firmware update procedures, default settings and any known issues or advisories related to the device.

Change default credentials. Immediately replace default usernames and passwords with strong, unique credentials for all IoT devices. Default credentials are often well-known and can be easily exploited by attackers. Ensuring that each device uses a unique password also helps prevent widespread compromise if credentials for one device are exposed.

Conduct regular security patches. Frequently apply security patches and updates to all IoT devices to address known vulnerabilities and improve device security. Manufacturers often release patches to fix bugs, close security loopholes and enhance protection against emerging threats.

Ensuring secure deployment

One important step in secure deployment is limiting access to critical resources using network segmentation. Network segmentation involves dividing a network into smaller, isolated segments or subnets, each with its own security controls. This practice limits the movement of threats across the network, reducing the risk of a compromised IoT device leading to a broader security breach. When segmenting your network, organizations should:

Isolate IoT devices

Use VLANs and firewalls with security controls between network segments

Employ zero-trust architecture

Access control is the process of defining and enforcing policies that dictate who or what can access specific resources within a network. This includes managing user permissions and ensuring that users have the appropriate level of access to devices based on their role within the company. When setting access controls, organizations must: