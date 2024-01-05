Breaking down the state of authentication

In this Help Net Security video, Bassam Al-Khalidi, co-CEO of Axiad, discusses the results of Axiad’s recent State of Authentication Survey.

Key findings from the survey revealed:

– 39% indicated phishing is the most feared cyberattack, while 49% said it is the attack most likely to happen.

– 88% felt their company was prepared to defend against a password-based cyberattack, yet 52% said their business had fallen victim to one within the last year.

– Despite password woes, 93% of respondents are still using passwords for business, citing that the biggest reasons they still use them are fear of change (64%), the potential need to rip and replace technology (54%), time constraints (51%) and lack of staff (25%).

– When asked whose fault they think exploited passwords are, respondents’ answers varied: IT staff (35%), end users (32%), security teams (25%) and leadership (8%).

– When asked what technologies respondents will use over the next year, 45% said they will use passwordless technology, and 27% said they will use phishing-resistant MFA.

– When asked which recent guidance has most impacted their organization’s authentication strategy, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) came out on top (41%), followed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (26%) and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) (13%).