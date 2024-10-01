RSA and Swissbit join forces to secure government agencies

RSA and Swissbit announced that RSA will start introducing its next-generation hardware authenticators RSA iShield Key 2 series powered by Swissbit alongside RSA ID Plus for Government.

Built to meet the highest security standards, the RSA iShield Key 2 and the RSA iShield Key 2 Pro feature FIDO2, PIV, HOTP support and a FIPS 140-3 certified smart chip and can provide the private sector and U.S. federal agencies, systems integrators, and government contractors with a AAL3 hardware authenticator that meets Executive Order 14028, OMB M-22-09, and OMB M-24-14. The RSA iShield Key 2 series will be available end of 2024.

By aligning their efforts with international regulatory bodies, RSA and Swissbit will empower federal agencies and the private sector with secure, user-friendly authentication practices to achieve optimal Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) with:

Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), via the RSA DS100, RSA Authenticator App, and the RSA iShield Key 2 series, powered by Swissbit

Identity governance and administration (IGA) and lifecycle capabilities, via RSA Governance & Lifecycle

Machine learning-driven, contextual authentication, via RSA Risk AI

A FedRAMP-authorized access and cloud service, via RSAID Plus for Government

Provisioned, managed, and updated as part of a secure supply chain, the RSA iShield Key 2 series complies with stringent federal regulations and offers premium security capabilities for protecting sensitive data and critical infrastructure. With FIDO Passkey and PIV smart card functionality, the RSA iShield Key 2 series ensures phishing-resistant, secure access to high-security environments, including government, financial services, healthcare, energy, and other sectors.

RSA customers can use the RSA iShield Key 2 series as either a FIDO Passkey or an OATH OTP to authenticate into either the RSA ID Plus for Government or RSA ID Plus platforms, which feature single sign-on (SSO), identity verification, and other applications across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises resources. Customers who already have a PIV infrastructure can use the RSA iShield Key 2 series for PIV-derived credentials, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructures.

“Protecting critical infrastructure, maintaining election security, and defending against increasing nation-state attacks demand security-first solutions,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. “That’s why 13 of 15 executive departments and hundreds of local agencies depend on RSA to secure everything from remote work to classified operations, and we’ll expand on that trust through the new solutions we’re bringing to market exclusively with Swissbit.”

“The combination of our technologies will enable organizations to implement strong, phishing resistant authentication mechanisms that are not only user-friendly but also highly resilient to modern cyberattacks,” said Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG.

“With federal agencies required to meet anti-phishing requirements by the end of the fiscal year, the new RSA and Swissbit partnership will provide government agencies, systems integrators, and contractors a secure, extensible, end-to-end solution to meet EO14028, OMB M-22-09, OMB M-24-14, enhance phishing resistance, and make progress on broader Zero Trust mandates,” said RSA Federal President Kevin Orr.

The RSA and Swissbit partnership can protect government agencies’ most critical assets and operations. Key features include:

The RSA iShield Key 2 series powered by Swissbit is based on a FIPS 140-3 level 3 certified cryptographic module (certificate 4679) and is FIDO2-certified, fulfilling EO14028, OMB M-22-09, and M-24-14 requirements. RSA ID Plus for Government is a FedRAMP-authorized IAM solution that satisfies the 325 security and privacy controls based on the NIST 800-53 framework. Zero trust identity protection: RSA ID Plus integrates a range of identity security capabilities—including contextual, risk-based authentication, mobile passkeys, and ID verification—to advance ZTA and protect every component of your organization.

RSA ID Plus integrates a range of identity security capabilities—including contextual, risk-based authentication, mobile passkeys, and ID verification—to advance ZTA and protect every component of your organization. Phishing-resistant security: Leverage FIDO2 and PIV authentication to prevent credential theft and unauthorized access, ensuring your systems remain secure.

Leverage FIDO2 and PIV authentication to prevent credential theft and unauthorized access, ensuring your systems remain secure. Smart card functionality: Secure, tamper-resistant storage for digital certificates and credentials, essential for accessing secure facilities, signing documents, and encrypting communications.

Secure, tamper-resistant storage for digital certificates and credentials, essential for accessing secure facilities, signing documents, and encrypting communications. Seamless integration: The RSA iShield Key 2 series easily integrates with RSA ID Plus and RSA ID Plus for Government, giving you full control over your IAM strategy and enhancing federal-private sector collaboration.

The RSA iShield Key 2 series easily integrates with RSA ID Plus and RSA ID Plus for Government, giving you full control over your IAM strategy and enhancing federal-private sector collaboration. Flexible usage: FIDO Passkeys, PIV smart card, and OATH OTP are all available via both USB and NFC.

Availability and support

The RSA iShield Key 2 series, powered by Swissbit, is available to order now with shipping beginning Q4 2024. Both companies will support their customers with comprehensive training and support services to ensure smooth integration and implementation.