MaLDAPtive: Open-source framework for LDAP SearchFilter parsing, obfuscation, and more!

MaLDAPtive is an open-source framework for LDAP SearchFilter parsing, obfuscation, deobfuscation, and detection.

At its core, the project features a custom-built C# LDAP parser designed for tokenization and syntax tree parsing. It also incorporates specialized properties to ensure precise obfuscation, deobfuscation, and detection of LDAP SearchFilters.

Complementing this is a PowerShell wrapper, crafted for flexibility and randomization, with pipeline capabilities that allow seamless integration of all desired functions within a single command.

MaLDAPtive is available for free on GitHub.

Required packages: PowerShell 7.1, .NET 6.0 (LTS).

