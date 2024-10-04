MaLDAPtive: Open-source framework for LDAP SearchFilter parsing, obfuscation, and more!
MaLDAPtive is an open-source framework for LDAP SearchFilter parsing, obfuscation, deobfuscation, and detection.
At its core, the project features a custom-built C# LDAP parser designed for tokenization and syntax tree parsing. It also incorporates specialized properties to ensure precise obfuscation, deobfuscation, and detection of LDAP SearchFilters.
Complementing this is a PowerShell wrapper, crafted for flexibility and randomization, with pipeline capabilities that allow seamless integration of all desired functions within a single command.
MaLDAPtive is available for free on GitHub.
Required packages: PowerShell 7.1, .NET 6.0 (LTS).
