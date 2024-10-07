Rspamd: Open-source spam filtering system

Rspamd is an open-source spam filtering and email processing framework designed to evaluate messages based on a wide range of rules, including regular expressions, statistical analysis, and integrations with custom services like URL blacklists.

The system analyzes each message and assigns a verdict, which the MTA can use to take further actions, such as rejecting the message or adding a spam indicator header. Additionally, Rspamd provides valuable information like potential DKIM signatures and suggested message modifications, enhancing overall email security and handling.

Rspamd can function as a Milter, enabling seamless integration with popular MTA systems like Postfix and Sendmail. Engineered for high performance, Rspamd can process hundreds of messages per second concurrently. It offers a range of powerful features, including an extensive Lua API that provides granular control over various aspects of message processing.

Additionally, Rspamd includes an asynchronous network API, allowing it to interact with external resources such as DNS, HTTP, and even generic TCP/UDP services, further extending its flexibility and scalability.

Rspamd is available for free on GitHub. It’s packaged for the major Linux distributions and is also available via FreeBSD ports, NetBSD pkgsrc, and OpenBSD ports.

