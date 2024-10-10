What lies ahead for AI in cybersecurity

AI is becoming recognized for its potential to strengthen cybersecurity measures and tackle the skills gap across various sectors. Its ability to streamline data management processes boosts efficiency and strengthens security protocols. However, the rise of GenAI has raised alarms about the effectiveness of traditional data privacy practices, urging a reevaluation of existing strategies.

Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of Opaque, discusses how the weaponization of GenAI has made existing data privacy practices (like masking, anonymization, tokenization, etc.) obsolete.

Andrew Riddell, Principal Cybersecurity Architect, Logicalis US, explains the benefits and best practices of leveraging AI for cybersecurity.

Beth Miller, Field CISO at Code42, highlights a significant trend: 73% of life sciences companies turn to AI to address the cybersecurity skills gap, surpassing adoption rates in other industries.

Ryan Booz, PostgreSQL Advocate at Redgate talks about the power of AI to enhance value and efficiency.