Rancher Government Solutions introduces Harvester Government

Rancher Government Solutions launched Harvester Government, the first fully compliant, out-of-the-box Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution tailored specifically for US Government and Military operations. Designed to meet the strict security standards required for government use cases, Harvester Government offers a pre-hardened HCI infrastructure platform that seamlessly combines compliance, security, and flexibility.

Harvester Government is derived from the upstream open-source product but reimagined and enhanced to meet the unique operational and security needs of the US Government. It enables teams to run containers and virtual machines side by side seamlessly. The solution comes pre-compiled and fully hardened, achieving a level of security unattainable through traditional post-deployment configurations.

It is exclusively available through an RGS Subscription, ensuring agencies can access the most secure HCI solution on the market enabled by Rancher Government Kubernetes and Cloud-Native specialists with the knowledge and expertise to maximize the platform’s potential.

“Harvester Government represents a paradigm shift in how federal agencies can approach infrastructure security,” said Adam Toy, Chief Architect at RGS. “By delivering a solution that is compliant and hardened out-of-the-box, we are enabling government entities to deploy modern IT infrastructure quickly, securely, and with confidence.”

Harvester Government’s security enhancements are driven by Rancher Government Carbide, for unparalleled supply chain security that ensures all infrastructure elements come from a secure and verified source with a digitally signed Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), Vulnerability Assessments and automated Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliance.

“Harvester Government is another example of our commitment to leveraging open source innovation and interoperability while strenghthening security and compliance,” said Paul Smith, CEO of RGS. “With Harvester Government, agencies can confidently accelerate IT modernization while meeting the highest security standards to address tomorrow’s threats today.”

Rancher Government Solutions partners are already recognizing the potential of Harvester Government for federal missions.

“I’m excited to see how RGS continues to enrich the security and compliance capabilities of their stack,” said Matt DePuydt, DoD Chief Strategy Officer at GovSmart and former RS6 CTO for the 75th Ranger Regiment. “Harvester Government creates a unique opportunity for us to help our customers modernize their virtualized infrastructure and provide an on-ramp to secure Kubernetes deployment.”

Harvester Government offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to US Government and Military use cases: