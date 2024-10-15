Calix enhances SmartHome to improve protection for residential subscribers

Calix announced significant updates to Calix SmartHome that will help broadband service providers (BSPs) meet every home internet need with enhanced security and comprehensive offerings.

These SmartHome innovations make it easier for BSPs to support the growing demands of residential subscribers, seamlessly handling online work, play, and more—all on one network. The redesigned Calix Command IQ app lets subscribers manage advanced network settings, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone in the home. Critical security services—Protect IQ network-level cybersecurity, Experience IQ advanced content controls, and new ScamWatch IQ strong for dark web identity monitoring—will come standard in SmartHome.

These offerings will help BSPs defend subscribers from increasing cyberattacks projected to cost $10.5 trillion by 2025. Additionally, new premium SmartHome managed services will allow BSPs to further tailor offerings for unique subscriber needs like HomeOffice IQ strong for mobile backup or Gamer Q strong for optimized gaming performance.

SmartHome transforms BSPs into experience providers, enabling them to succeed in a market where speed alone is insufficient. Because SmartHome is integrated with the Calix Broadband Platform, BSPs can leverage real-time insights to quickly launch new services with minimal operating expense (OPEX). This enables them to deliver exceptional experiences that enrich family time, support growing remote work careers, and power thrilling online entertainment.

Premium managed services like anti-cyberbullying monitoring and property protection with connected cameras will further set Calix customers apart while addressing the growing responsibility to safeguard their subscribers. In 2024, cyber threats from state-affiliated, criminal, and ideologically motivated actors have escalated, increasingly targeting U.S. residents.

With the evolution of SmartHome on the Calix Platform, BSPs have the tools to create safe, value-based broadband offerings that address every residential need, thanks to:

New dark web protection with 24/7 monitoring and claim support. ScamWatch IQ is a standard SmartHome managed service for dark web monitoring that alerts subscribers of threats and provides actionable response tips—easily managed in Command IQ. Calix customers can also deploy a premium version, ScamAssist, for deeper identity scam resolution services and 24/7/365 access to identity theft professionals. ScamAssist specialists help subscribers file claims, place fraud alerts, and initiate credit freezes with agencies. Both ScamWatch IQ strong and ScamAssist safeguard subscribers’ identities by monitoring far beyond what is accessible through traditional search engines.

More personalized experiences for remote workers and gamers. HomeOffice IQ strong provides mobile backup for work-from-home subscribers, keeping essential devices connected during service outages or weather disruptions to enhance the remote work experience. Subscribers can link their Calix GigaSpire system to personal mobile hotspots and choose which SSID networks to back up. For gamers, Gamer IQ offers a “hardcore gamer” setting that can be activated with a single click through Command IQ strong, enabling easy prioritization of gaming systems.

A faster app experience for easier network management and increased brand awareness. Calix is reimagining the Command IQ strong app as part of its SmartHome evolution, delivering a more intuitive, customizable experience for subscribers. The redesigned app, fully customizable with the BSP’s brand, is integrated into every SmartHome package and features an enhanced home screen with quick-access tiles, carousels, and easy navigation. Subscribers can seamlessly manage Wi-Fi, monitor network activity, and access billing and service updates. The upgrade also provides fast access to new managed services like identity and social media monitoring while enabling BSPs to embed custom links and offers—boosting engagement and brand interaction.

“The expanded SmartHome managed services portfolio will enable us to better serve our customers with critical services to help them be safe and have a better online experience,” said Marcus Bott, VP of operations at Rally Networks. “Since these services are integrated with the Calix Platform, our team can easily launch them while keeping OPEX low. This enables us to swiftly implement new services that protect all our residential subscribers from rising cyber threats while empowering remote workers, supporting students, providing families with peace of mind, and keeping gamers engaged with seamless and safe connectivity.”

Calix customers can access Calix Success for support deploying SmartHome managed services. The Success team offers help with everything from network design and optimization (Success Delivery) to tailored guidance for launching new services and reducing time to revenue (Success Guidance). Customers also benefit from 24/7 support for network and service availability (Success Support) and access to top-tier training and certification (Success Education).

“Community-focused broadband service providers now have the opportunity to protect even the most vulnerable subscribers, like the elderly, who are frequently targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix.

“With the latest SmartHome enhancements, we’ve listened to our customers and made it simpler for them to meet their growing responsibility to protect residential subscribers from increasing security threats. After investing over a decade and more than $1 billion into our platform, Calix customers remain agile and can quickly incorporate new innovations to meet evolving household broadband needs—all backed by advanced security. This is the future of residential broadband, and Calix customers are leading the way,” added Weening.

SmartHome is part of the Calix SmartLife portfolio of purpose-built managed services, enabling BSPs to quickly and seamlessly deliver tailored Wi-Fi services for different subscriber segments using the same cloud-enabled broadband platform. The portfolio also includes SmartTown (community), SmartBiz (small business), and SmartMDU (multi-dwelling units).