AI data collection under fire

A recent Cohesity report found that consumers are highly concerned about the information companies collect from them – especially when it`s used for artificial intelligence – with consumers prepared to punish companies by switching providers for any loss of trust.

In this Help Net Security video, James Blake, Global Head of Cyber Resiliency GTM Strategy at Cohesity, discusses the issues related to AI data collection.

Key findings from the report:

Overcollection concerns: The overwhelming majority of respondents criticized companies for collecting too much of their personal or financial data.

Unregulated AI: 92% of US consumers are concerned that AI will make securing and managing their data much more challenging. Most even go a step further and classify AI as a data protection and security risk.

Loss of trust: More than 90% said they might stop doing business with a company if it were the victim of a cyberattack.

Condemning ransoms: More than half of those surveyed do not agree that companies should pay ransoms, condemning the common practice of companies buying their way out of ransomware attacks.