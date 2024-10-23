ESET HOME Security enhancements strengthen protection against AI-driven threats

ESET announced its upgraded consumer offering, ESET HOME Security, with new features, such as ESET Folder Guard and Multithread Scanning.

These enhancements to ESET HOME Security, as an all-in-one solution for consumers, correspond to the increasing number of advanced, automated, and AI-driven threats targeting individuals and address growing concerns about data privacy, ransomware attacks, phishing, and scams.

“As a progressive digital life protection vendor, ESET is dedicated to always being one step ahead of digital threats,” said Viktória Ivanová, VP of Consumer and IoT Segment at ESET. “Our team of experts created a powerful digital life protection solution that blends more than 30 years of human expertise with artificial intelligence, multilayered security technology, and live cloud protection. Following a prevention-first approach that stops threats before they can do any harm, ESET HOME Security brings peace of mind regarding privacy and security, while staying user-friendly, powerful, light, and fast.”

ESET HOME Security is available across all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, iOS—and covers all typical smart home devices. Improvements have been made to enhance the existing layers of protection, including upgrades to the Link Scanner and Password Manager. Security for Mac users has been improved with a new unified Firewall offering both basic and advanced setup options in the main Graphical User Interface (GUI).

Some of the top new and improved features include:

New ESET Folder Guard: This technology helps protect Windows users’ valuable data from malicious apps and threats, such as ransomware, worms, and wipers (malware that can damage users’ data). Users can create a list of protected folders — files in these folders can’t be modified or deleted by untrusted applications.

New multithread scanning: Improves scanning performance for multi-core processor devices using Windows by distributing scanning requests among available CPU cores. There can be as many scanning threads as the machine has processor cores.

Improved gamer mode: This feature is for users who demand uninterrupted usage of their software without pop-up windows and want to minimize CPU usage. The improved version allows users to create a list of apps automatically starting gamer mode. For cautious players, there is also a new option to display interactive alerts while gamer mode is running.

This all-in-one security product is an ideal solution for all who have concerns beyond general cybersecurity, and it includes privacy protection, identity protection, performance optimization, device protection, and smart home protection. Because in a world of advanced cyberthreats, quality matters.