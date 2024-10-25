AuthenticID360 blocks AI-generated IDs during digital onboarding

AuthenticID released AuthenticID360, its new holistic identity verification platform. AuthenticID360 delivers robust verification and risk signaling capabilities, including a 2-second response time for identity transactions.

A unified solution for comprehensive identity verification and risk scoring

AuthenticID360 combines ID verification, biometric authentication, KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) data checks, OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanction screening, and advanced fraud watchlists tools – all within a single platform.

Built with ease of use and convenience in mind, AuthenticID360 enables mid-market customers and reseller partners to implement and independently maintain the solution, with built-in, out-of-the-box capabilities. Serving as a comprehensive identity verification platform, it supports verification across the entire customer journey, in any channel. Whether it’s blocking AI-generated IDs during digital onboarding or detecting spoofing attempts in customer care workflows, AuthenticID360 delivers enhanced signals to validate transactions by identifying anomalies and unusual behaviors.

The identity verification 2-second verification platform

AuthenticID360 is the industry’s complete 2 second verification platform, processing the front and back of a government-issued ID, biometric verification, and KYC data checks in that timeframe. AuthenticID360 features not only speed but the following innovative, high-security features:

100% automated decision engine that harnesses AI and machine learning to reduce bias, with the industry’s highest levels of accuracy and performance;

A user-friendly tools suite where customers can monitor transactions; send ID verification requests; and configure thresholds, rules, and advanced settings for customization based on business needs and risk appetite;

Leading fraud protection capabilities including face matching, liveness detection, bad actor watchlists, deep fake injection attack detection, and over 500 proprietary anti-fraud algorithms to detect counterfeit IDs and biometric spoofs;

KYC and KYB data validation for name, phone, date of birth, social security number (SSN), driver’s license number, address, email, and EIN validation;

Orchestration capabilities to build out decisioning workflows for advanced rules and conditions

“We know that businesses need speed, efficiency, and robust integrations in their identity platform,” said Alex Wong, AuthenticID VP Product Management. “Speed isn’t just about how quickly a solution can verify a user, but also how quickly fraud analysts can deploy and implement new rules to stay ahead of continuous emerging threats. AuthenticID360 offers our customers the fastest time-to-value with native features and the reliability to meet both business and compliance requirements, prevent fraud, and ensure their end users are who they say they are.”

AuthenticID360 is available to customers in this initial release and will be enhanced by additional features in the coming year. Exciting new additions are in the roadmap to add to the platform including age estimation tools, compatibility with mDLs, verifiable credentials and digital wallets to support the shift to digital identities and evolution of the verification space.

“AuthenticID is consistently pushing our technology forward to deliver a platform that meets our customers’ challenges with strong focus on both user experience and compliance,” said Reid Taussig, AuthenticID CEO. “We know that speed matters, and we’re delivering with the industry’s only, complete two-second identity verification service while offering the highest level of user experience consumers demand from their digital transactions.”