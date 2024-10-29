The Cloud Latency Map measures latency across 100+ cloud regions

Kentik launched The Cloud Latency Map, a free public tool allowing anyone to explore the latencies measured between over 100 cloud regions worldwide. Users can identify recent changes in latencies globally between various public clouds and data center regions for the first time.

“The Cloud Latency Map benefits anyone trying to determine if there is a connectivity issue impacting the latencies to particular clouds and cloud regions,” said Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Kentik and the creator of The Cloud Latency Map. “And since the public clouds rely on the same physical infrastructure as the rest of the global Internet, the map can often pick up on the latency impacts of a variety of failures of core infrastructure, such as the loss of a major submarine cable.”

The tool uses live measurement data generated by a full mesh of measurements between over 100 cloud agents hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and IBM.

As an agnostic third party, Kentik is in a position to publish latency data across all major public clouds that has never been continuously available before. This newfound data can help digital businesses optimize their multi-cloud networks and identify the impacts of cloud connectivity.

Kentik Cloud is also available for enterprises that want to go beyond the broad insights of The Cloud Latency Map. It is a paid platform for enterprises with complex networks that need a best-in-class network observability platform with sophisticated insights into cloud performance. Network teams can optimize cost, performance, and security by connecting directly to an enterprise’s specific cloud setup.