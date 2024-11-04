IRISSCON 2024 to address AI’s dual impact on cybersecurity

The IRISSCERT Cyber Crime Conference (IRISSCON) returns on November 6th at the Aviva Stadium, where global cybersecurity leaders will explore AI’s revolutionary role in defending against and contributing to cyber threats.

As Ireland’s longest-standing cybersecurity conference, IRISSCON 2024 will dive into AI’s impact on how it both enhances security and enables cybercriminals to scale and automate attacks. With generous support from diamond sponsors ESET, Symantec, and BH Consulting, the event will highlight cutting-edge AI strategies while equipping attendees with insights into managing AI-driven threats.

IRISSCON 2024 will examine AI’s role in threat detection, response automation, and defense optimization while exploring the risks posed by adversarial AI applications, such as automated phishing, impersonation through deepfakes, and highly targeted attacks. Featured speakers from top organizations, such as the Irish National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), An Garda Siochana, ESET, Symantec, ForeScout, and Trend Micro, will share their expertise on how organizations can anticipate and counter AI-powered cyber threats.

“AI holds immense promise as both a powerful defense tool and a potential threat amplifier,” said Brian Honan, founder of IRISSCERT. “This year’s IRISSCON will enable cybersecurity professionals to understand better how to leverage AI in protecting their organizations while also preparing for the risks posed by AI-fuelled attacks. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors ESET, Symantec, and BH Consulting, who make this important event possible.”

IRISSCON 2024 will also cover topics in cyber regulation, such as NIS2, global cooperation, and best practices for preventing, detecting, and responding to cybersecurity attacks.