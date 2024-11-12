Druva empowers businesses to secure data throughout Microsoft environments

Druva announced support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help enterprises secure mission-critical data across Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Service CRM modules.

With support for Dynamics 365, Druva ensures customers can keep business-critical CRM data secure and maintain business operations in the event of an incident. Druva is also announcing support for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage to increase customer choice with Microsoft 365 protection.

With core CRM capabilities, Dynamics 365 is the heartbeat of many businesses and contains a wealth of sensitive customer information frequently targeted by cyberattacks. Businesses need the right data protection strategies to ensure data stored in Dynamics 365 remains secure and compliant in the event of a cyber incident.

With these new additions to its multi-cloud portfolio, Druva now delivers one centralized platform to simplify backup, security, and compliance across infrastructure, end-user data, and business-critical applications across the Microsoft ecosystem.

“With the Druva Data Security Cloud, customers gain peace of mind with robust data protection across all of their data,” said Nitin Nagpal, SVP and GM, Druva Products. “Dynamics 365 and CRM systems track a myriad of customer data, including interactions, demographic and behavior information. With a single centralized platform, customers can better secure sensitive data, everywhere it lives on the Microsoft ecosystem.”

The Druva Data Security Cloud provides a comprehensive, fully managed SaaS solution to secure and protect data anywhere it lives on the entire spectrum of Microsoft environments including Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Azure VMs, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Entra ID. With Druva’s latest support for Dynamics 365, customers benefit from:

Enhanced cloud-native data protection: Leverage air-gapped backups stored in the Druva Cloud, ensure data encryption in transit and at rest, and limit data access – with an extra layer of security from Druva’s Managed Data Detection and Response, a 24/7 backup monitoring service from Druva Incident Response experts.

Leverage air-gapped backups stored in the Druva Cloud, ensure data encryption in transit and at rest, and limit data access – with an extra layer of security from Druva’s Managed Data Detection and Response, a 24/7 backup monitoring service from Druva Incident Response experts. Improved cyber response and recovery: Ensure uninterrupted business operations with granular recoveries to restore individual entities, records, and metadata with precision.

Ensure uninterrupted business operations with granular recoveries to restore individual entities, records, and metadata with precision. Long-term data retention: Create long-term backup retention policies to meet regulatory requirements – and securely delete data when it’s no longer needed.

Druva operates at enterprise scale protecting nearly 100 PB of data for millions of Microsoft 365 users across thousands of global customers with built-in cyber resiliency, ransomware recovery and threat hunting. Now, with support for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage customers benefit from enhanced choice for Microsoft 365 including built-in Microsoft Entra ID support – all seamlessly managed through the Druva Data Security Cloud.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a core application for many enterprises. With support for this mission-critical business application, Druva addresses a need in the industry where data security support can be limited,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. “With robust data security, governance, and compliance capabilities, and deeper Microsoft integrations, Druva supplies native data protection to make it easy for customers to protect and recover from increasingly sophisticated threats.”

“Traditional security solutions are no longer enough to keep businesses safe against evolving cyber threats – they need security at the data level to succeed,” said Scott Rhyan, Senior VP of Services, at Advizex. “Druva has proven to have a best-in-class data security solution for the Microsoft ecosystem, and support for Dynamics 365 will vastly improve cloud-native data protection for our customers. From granular recovery capabilities that strengthen incident response and recovery, to true long-term data retention that meets compliance needs, Druva’s fully managed SaaS solution empowers customers to respond to and stay ahead of emerging data risks.”

Druva is committed to supporting customer needs across multi-cloud environments and continues to expand protection for the Microsoft ecosystem, including the company’s recent news announcing support for Microsoft Entra ID. With the Data Security Cloud, customers can simplify data protection and lower total cost of ownership by up to 40% compared to traditional solutions.

Druva support for both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage will be available in early 2025.