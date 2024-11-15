New infosec products of the week: November 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Absolute Security, BlackFog, Eurotech, Nirmata, Rakuten Viber, Syteca, and Vectra.

Eurotech ReliaGATE 15A-14 enables organizations to meet regulatory standards

The ReliaGATE 15A-14 combines flexible feature expansion to adapt to diverse customer requirements with multiple compact form factors ideal for space-constrained deployments. With cellular carrier certification and global coverage, it enables customers to operate across multiple regions with a single device version, significantly reducing operational overhead and stock management costs.

Nirmata Control Hub automates security with policy-as-code

By unifying security, compliance, and automation, Nirmata Control Hub offers platform engineering and security teams the ability to streamline policy enforcement across Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and cloud services. With centralized visibility, automated remediation, collaboration workflows, and continuous compliance, Nirmata Control Hub helps ensure production environments remain secure and compliant.

Absolute Security releases Enterprise Edition

Absolute Security launched Enterprise Edition, combining the new Safe Connect for Secure Access and Comply Module for Secure Endpoint. With these innovations, Enterprise Edition is the comprehensive Security Service Edge (SSE) that can ensure only secure and compliant devices are accessing corporate networks, while delivering an optimized user experience for remote and hybrid workers.

Vectra AI adds AI-powered detections to help secure Microsoft customers

With the addition of over 40 unique attacker behavior detections for Microsoft Azure, Vectra AI now delivers over 100 AI-driven attacker behavior detections. Now, Microsoft customers achieve comprehensive hybrid and multi-cloud defense for their entire Microsoft environment – Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft M365, Microsoft Copilot for M365 and now Microsoft Azure.

Syteca Account Discovery strengthens privileged access management

The new Account Discovery feature addresses the critical challenge of “ghost accounts” – privileged credentials that remain active after employee departures, contractor project completions, or system upgrades. These overlooked accounts often create security vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals for lateral movement, data theft, and privilege escalation.

BlackFog platform enhancements boost data loss prevention

The latest BlackFog platform release features a significant new enhancement—air gapping—to ensure that no data can leave without passing through its AI-based threat detection engine. This feature acts like a bridge that all traffic passes through before connecting, stopping communication entirely rather than resetting an established connection. This provides even more reassurance for customers that their intellectual property, customer and employee data cannot be shared outside the network.

Rakuten Viber unveils new security solutions for businesses

Rakuten Viber has launched new solutions to further protect communication on the platform. Businesses can now quickly authenticate users to enhance trust and reduce fraud, making interactions more secure. These new updates are complemented by Rakuten Viber’s recent SOC 2 Type II certification, a rigorous security audit that validates the app’s robust data protection measures.