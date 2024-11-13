Absolute Security releases Enterprise Edition

Absolute Security launched Enterprise Edition, combining the new Safe Connect for Secure Access and Comply Module for Secure Endpoint.

With these innovations, Enterprise Edition is the comprehensive Security Service Edge (SSE) that can ensure only secure and compliant devices are accessing corporate networks, while delivering an optimized user experience for remote and hybrid workers. Backed by firmware-embedded resilience, customers are assured their SSE remains resilient, always on, and fully operational.

“Hybrid work, complexity, ransomware, and poor user experience are causing system failures and shutdowns at alarming rates. These factors are stalling performance and leading to disruptive incidents that drive billions of dollars in losses,” said John Herrema, CPO, Absolute Security. “We are delivering the only comprehensive platform that helps enterprises to remain defended against advanced threats, stay protected against risk, and to ensure maximum productivity.”

New Safe Connect delivers comprehensive, compliant and optimized SSE that provides:

Dynamic Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies enforced on the endpoint

Inline CASB, Data Loss Protection, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI)

DoD level Comply to Connect through integration with the new Comply Module

AI Threat Insights to monitor and detect anomalous connections and data flows

Digital Experience Management (DEM) for an optimized user experience

Always-on, uninterrupted connections to ensure maximum productivity for remote and hybrid workers

New Comply Module continuously locates devices and assesses compliance while providing firmware-based protection for non-compliant, lost or stolen devices. It can:

Locate devices and define geofences to ensure they are only used where allowed

Assess compliance and health of critical security and management controls, including encryption, EPP, XDR, UEM and more, to ensure essential applications are operating as needed

Remotely freeze non-compliant, lost or stolen devices to protect against unauthorized access

“Endpoints are the primary means of doing business in an increasingly mobile world. Unfortunately, they can be left unprotected by complexity-driven failures and threat actors that impair defenses ahead of attacks – leading to significant disruptions and breaches,” said Jarad Carleton, Sr. Principal, Frost & Sullivan. “We are going to see increased demand for edge security technologies that ensure protection without disrupting remote and hybrid workers’ user experience. Providers that focus on security and functionality will appeal to a wide range of industries and enterprises.”

Powered by the Absolute Resilience Platform and designed for flexibility, Absolute Enterprise Edition is available through device- and user-based licensing and supports both on-premises and cloud deployment.