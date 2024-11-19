AlmaLinux 9.5 released: Security updates, new packages, and more!
AlmaLinux is a free, open-source, enterprise-grade Linux distribution. Governed and owned by the community, it offers a production-ready platform with binary compatibility to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. AlmaLinux 9.5, codenamed Teal Serval, is now available.
Security updates:
- The OpenSSL TLS toolkit is upgraded to version 3.2.2. OpenSSL now supports certificate compression extension (RFC 8879) and Brainpool curves have been added to the TLS 1.3 protocol (RFC 8734).
- The SELinux policy now provides a boolean that allows QEMU Guest Agent to execute confined commands.
- The crypto-policies packages have been updated to extend its control to algorithm selection in Java.
- The ca-certificates program now provides trusted CA roots in the OpenSSL directory format.
- The NSS cryptographic toolkit packages have been rebased to upstream version 3.101.
Compiler updates:
- GCC Toolset 14
- LLVM Toolset 18.1.8
- Rust Toolset 1.79.0
- Go Toolset 1.22
- GCC 11.5
- Annobin 12.70
New packages:
- .NET 9.0
- BIND 9.18
Updated application streams:
- Apache HTTP Server 2.4.62
- Node.js 22
Performance tools and debuggers updates:
- GDB 14.2
- Valgrind 3.23.0
- SystemTap 5.1
- elfutils 0.191
- libabigail 2.5
Updated performance monitoring tools:
- PCP 6.2.2
- Grafana 10.2.6
