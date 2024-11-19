AlmaLinux 9.5 released: Security updates, new packages, and more!

AlmaLinux is a free, open-source, enterprise-grade Linux distribution. Governed and owned by the community, it offers a production-ready platform with binary compatibility to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. AlmaLinux 9.5, codenamed Teal Serval, is now available.

Security updates:

The OpenSSL TLS toolkit is upgraded to version 3.2.2. OpenSSL now supports certificate compression extension (RFC 8879) and Brainpool curves have been added to the TLS 1.3 protocol (RFC 8734).

The SELinux policy now provides a boolean that allows QEMU Guest Agent to execute confined commands.

The crypto-policies packages have been updated to extend its control to algorithm selection in Java.

The ca-certificates program now provides trusted CA roots in the OpenSSL directory format.

The NSS cryptographic toolkit packages have been rebased to upstream version 3.101.

Compiler updates:

GCC Toolset 14

LLVM Toolset 18.1.8

Rust Toolset 1.79.0

Go Toolset 1.22

GCC 11.5

Annobin 12.70

New packages:

.NET 9.0

BIND 9.18

Updated application streams:

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.62

Node.js 22

Performance tools and debuggers updates:

GDB 14.2

Valgrind 3.23.0

SystemTap 5.1

elfutils 0.191

libabigail 2.5

Updated performance monitoring tools:

PCP 6.2.2

Grafana 10.2.6

Must read: