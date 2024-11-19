AlmaLinux 9.5 released: Security updates, new packages, and more!

Help Net Security
AlmaLinux is a free, open-source, enterprise-grade Linux distribution. Governed and owned by the community, it offers a production-ready platform with binary compatibility to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. AlmaLinux 9.5, codenamed Teal Serval, is now available.

AlmaLinux 9.5

Security updates:

  • The OpenSSL TLS toolkit is upgraded to version 3.2.2. OpenSSL now supports certificate compression extension (RFC 8879) and Brainpool curves have been added to the TLS 1.3 protocol (RFC 8734).
  • The SELinux policy now provides a boolean that allows QEMU Guest Agent to execute confined commands.
  • The crypto-policies packages have been updated to extend its control to algorithm selection in Java.
  • The ca-certificates program now provides trusted CA roots in the OpenSSL directory format.
  • The NSS cryptographic toolkit packages have been rebased to upstream version 3.101.

Compiler updates:

  • GCC Toolset 14
  • LLVM Toolset 18.1.8
  • Rust Toolset 1.79.0
  • Go Toolset 1.22
  • GCC 11.5
  • Annobin 12.70

New packages:

  • .NET 9.0
  • BIND 9.18

Updated application streams:

  • Apache HTTP Server 2.4.62
  • Node.js 22

Performance tools and debuggers updates:

  • GDB 14.2
  • Valgrind 3.23.0
  • SystemTap 5.1
  • elfutils 0.191
  • libabigail 2.5

Updated performance monitoring tools:

  • PCP 6.2.2
  • Grafana 10.2.6

