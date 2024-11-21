Product showcase: Augmenting penetration testing with Plainsea

Human-led penetration testing is an essential practice for any organization seeking to proactively address potential attack vectors. However, this indispensable pentesting method is often limited by several factors: high resource demands, project time constraints, dispersed communication, and lack of continuous visibility into evolving vulnerabilities.

Plainsea‘s innovative all-in-one platform addresses these challenges through an augmented penetration testing approach that results in a continuous, streamlined, and collaborative service. Designed for MSSPs and security teams, the platform enables continuous and efficient management of every phase of the pentest service—from initial scoping and vulnerability discovery to detailed reporting and remediation planning with the client. The goal is to allow security professionals to make informed decisions about threats faster and allocate scarce resources where they matter most.

Why choose Plainsea?

While many platforms focus on replacing human input with technology-driven solutions, Plainsea takes a different path. Through a seamless, centralized environment for pentesting that is combined with intelligent tools, Plainsea empowers penetration testers to concentrate on identifying security issues, rather than spending days or weeks on single-instance reports.

This makes Plainsea a true strategic partner in enabling MSSPs to adopt a continuous pentesting model so that cybersecurity professionals and their clients can not only keep pace with evolving threats but proactively stay ahead throughout the subscription term.

How does Plainsea augment pentesting into a continuous service?

Dynamic infrastructure and vulnerability mapping

The lack of visibility across the expanding digital environment leads to an increase in exploitable blind spots. In fact, Cyolo and Ponemon Institute recently reported that over 70% of organizations have insufficient visibility into their attack surface, leading to delays in vulnerability detection and remediation.

Plainsea’s dynamic infrastructure mapping provides security teams and MSSPs with a simplified yet comprehensive overview of their on-premises, ensuring no potential entry point is overlooked. As the local network and assets evolves, so does the map, enabling faster detection of changes that might introduce new risks.

Additionally, Plainsea’s vulnerability assessment identifies known vulnerabilities in real-time, giving security teams actionable insights into where to focus their efforts, which essentially translates to 30% faster project turnaround times and increased operational capacity.

Intelligent risk assessment and prioritization scoring

Speaking of prioritization scoring, Plainsea also employs advanced risk assessment methodologies based on industry standards such as CVSS 3.1 (Common Vulnerability Scoring System) and OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) guidelines. These methodologies are designed to prioritize vulnerabilities by calculating the severity and potential business impact of each issue.

By calculating and displaying the vulnerabilities’ score based on these factors, Plainsea ensures that your security team can focus on the most critical vulnerabilities first, optimizing your efforts and reducing the likelihood of major security incidents.

CVE integration and knowledge base

Plainsea’s integration with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database—backed by over a decade of pentesting experience from a CREST-certified company—adds further depth to vulnerability identification. This knowledge base is not just a static resource – it actively enables junior specialists to ramp up quickly on projects. In fact, security teams using Plainsea report a 45% reduction in costs, driven by the platform’s ability to streamline junior experts’ onboarding through its centralized knowledge base, technical writeups, and writing assistance tools.

End-to-end automated report generation

Reporting is a key part of the pentesting process, but it’s often a tedious, time-consuming task. Fortunately, Plainsea’s end-to-end automated reporting feature drastically reduces this burden.

Using custom templates, the platform automatically compiles all test results, risk assessments, and recommended actions into a polished, professional report that can meet any organization’s specific needs. This way, Plainsea allows security teams to cut down paperwork by as much as six times and focus on more strategic tasks.

Enhancing real-time communication and coordination

A common pain point in traditional pentesting is the lack of efficient, real-time communication between security teams and clients, which can slow down remediation efforts.

Plainsea’s client-centric portal bridges this gap by providing end-clients with direct access to the project’s ongoing status, findings, and real-time updates on newly discovered vulnerabilities. Clients and security teams can actively communicate, prioritize vulnerabilities, and coordinate remediation plans, allowing security teams to address the most pressing issues, reducing remediation validation time to zero days.

Custom development options

Plainsea recognizes that every MSSP has unique needs that may require features or integrations not readily available on the platform. To meet this demand, Plainsea provides a highly customizable platform that allows MSSPs to expand the platform’s functionality to align precisely with their own services and tools. Whether it’s building out proprietary tools, connecting to preferred third-party services, or developing new algorithms, Plainsea’s customization options empower MSSPs to deliver tailored, high-impact security solutions that evolve with their clients’ needs.

Choosing Plainsea means choosing a future-ready platform that’s designed to scale along with organization’s needs, giving MSSPs the confidence and capability to protect their customers in a continuous manner while remaining in control of the testing process amid an ever-changing threat landscape.

See firsthand how Plainsea can augment your pentesting! Book a demo here.