Ukrainian cyberwar experience becomes blueprint for TRYZUB cyber training service

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), part of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP), has joined forces with the simulation training platform Cyber Ranges to unveil TRYZUB, a cyber resilience training and capability development service.

TRYZUB primarily protects military, government entities, and critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and education. Its training is designed for military units, law enforcement, government agencies, and operators of essential infrastructure facing advanced and persistent cyber threats.

TRYZUB leverages advanced modeling of cyberattacks, rooted in real-world threat intelligence, to equip Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and incident response teams worldwide with Ukraine’s insights gained during the ongoing cyberwar. This collaboration is a standout example of a public-private partnership.

CERT-UA’s expertise stems from its role in defending against the complexity of cyber attacks during the Russian invasion. The team has honed its skills in monitoring, response, and countermeasures to safeguard critical infrastructure, military systems, and civilian assets.

This battlefield experience now powers TRYZUB’s training scenarios, which simulate attacks by threat groups like UAC-0010 (Gamaredon) and UAC-0002 (Sandworm). These scenarios provide participants with hands-on experience defending against the most sophisticated adversaries within a controlled and secure environment.

The TRYZUB team has pledged to donate some of its earnings to UNITED24, supporting Ukraine’s broader recovery and resilience efforts.