Zyxel Networks SecuPilot simplifies threat analysis and reporting

Zyxel Networks has launched SecuPilot, an AI assistant feature within its SecuReporter Cloud Analytics Service. By leveraging advanced generative AI, SecuPilot enables IT professionals to access actionable network insights, allowing them to identify and respond to security threats.

Cut through the noise with AI-driven insights

As network administrators face ever-increasing volumes of complex data logs and security threats, it can be a challenge to keep up. In response, Zyxel Networks’ SecuPilot helps users effortlessly analyze and correlate network security data through natural conversations, eliminating the need for manual data mining.

By interpreting data into everyday language, it reduces the time to detect and respond to threats, which is especially critical for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs) that lack dedicated cybersecurity resources.

The new AI-powered assistant can transform complex data into understandable, actionable insights. Once logged into SecuReporter, administrators can ask questions about system alerts or recent network activity, and instantly receive data in text, graph or table form, as requested. SecuPilot supports trend, bar, column, pie and grid chart formats, which can be easily downloaded or exported.

Thanks to contextual awareness and multi-language support, SecuPilot also understands the sequence and context of questions, in more than 40 languages. This allows administrators to navigate network security data more intuitively and efficiently, saving valuable time and making insights accessible even to those with limited IT security expertise.

Audit-ready reporting and integration

For compliance and audit needs, SecuReporter’s one-click log export provides up to one year of data, helping businesses easily meet requests from financial, cybersecurity, data protection or law enforcement regulatory bodies.

SecuReporter’s OpenAPI support enables SMBs and MSPs to seamlessly integrate data into existing third-party network management tools, streamlining workflows and enhancing compatibility.

“SecuPilot reduces the burden on resource-constrained IT teams who need a user-friendly, powerful tool to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Mr. Ken Tsai, VP at our customers can focus on protecting their businesses.”

SecuPilot is now available within Zyxel Networks’ SecuReporter service. It is included in the Entry Defense Pack and Gold Security Pack licenses for USG FLEX H series firewalls, as well as the Pro Pack license for the USG FLEX and ATP series.