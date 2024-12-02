How AI is transforming human risk management

While human error has always posed a cybersecurity risk, AI and emerging tech are playing an evolving role in Human Risk Management – uncovering new needs, challenges, and pain points.

In this Help Net Security video, Bret Fund, SVP and General Manager at Infosec Institute, discusses how human risk management should be at the core of an organization’s risk management strategy, especially in the age of AI.

As tech advances, training must be regularly updated to focus on relevant areas, like potential malicious uses of AI, mobile-specific risks, phishing attempts, and social engineering. Cyber hygiene in this context takes on a whole new meaning. The industry should strive for personalized, in-the-moment, role-based cyber training that integrates with the security operations side of the organization.