Echoworx enhances secure access to encrypted messages

Echoworx announced the addition of 2-Step Verification (2SV) when using OAuth and Passkeys for authentication for encrypted messages.

This latest enhancement offers organizations an additional layer of security, addressing the growing demand for identity-first security measures during a time of heightened risks to sensitive information, including political and corporate data.

The enhancement enables businesses to meet stricter multi-factor authentication mandates without compromising convenience. This update aligns with the increasing adoption of passwordless authentication, which Gartner predicts will be used daily by over 50% of the workforce by 2025.

The new feature allows organizations to enforce 2SV for methods that were previously exempt from such prompts, offering both enhanced security and streamlined usability.

“This update reflects the industry’s pivot toward identity-focused security,” said Steve Davis, Director of Products at Echoworx. “As passwordless authentication becomes mainstream, introducing accessible yet robust measures like 2SV is essential to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Echoworx’s latest feature underscores the growing importance of robust identity-driven security measures in business communications, addressing the rising demand for modern authentication methods in an digital and risk-prone environment.