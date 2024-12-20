CISA: Use Signal or other secure communications app

In the wake of the widespread compromise of US telecom giants’ networks by Chinese hackers and the FBI advising Americans to use end-to-end encrypted communications, CISA is advising “highly targeted individuals” – senior government officials and politicians – to lock down and protect their smartphones as much as possible and to use “Signal or a similar app” for secure communications.

Security advice for iPhone, Android users

“Highly targeted individuals should assume that all communications between mobile devices—including government and personal devices—and internet services are at risk of interception or manipulation,” says the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency.

In addition to switching to an e2e encrypted messaging app (preferably compatible with both iPhone and Android operating systems), the guide advises them to:

Up their multi-factor authentication (MFA) game by stop using the SMS-based option and start using phishing-resistant hardware-based security keys, passkeys, or authenticator codes for less valuable accounts

Start using a password manager and strong passwords

Set up a telco PIN, to provent SIM-swapping attacks

Regularly update software and choose newer smartphone models (with better security features)

Stop using personal VPNs (but continue to use enterprise VPN).

The guide also lists iPhone and Android-specific recommendations, such as restricting app permissions, using encrypted DNS services, using Apple and Google-provided security protections such as Lockdown Mode, Apple iCloud Private Relay, and Google Play Protect.

“While no single solution eliminates all risks, implementing these best practices significantly enhances protection of sensitive communications against government affiliated and other malicious cyber actors,” the agency noted.

Earlier this month, CISA and cybersecurity agencies from Australia, Canada and New Zealand published a guide advising telecommunications providers on how to harden their communications infrastructure and strengthen their capability to identify threats, anomalous behavior, and vulnerabilities.