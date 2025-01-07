Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Cyberbro: Open-source tool extracts IoCs and checks their reputation

Cyberbro is an open-source application that extracts IoCs from garbage input and checks their reputation using multiple services.

Cyberbro

Cyberbro features

  • Input handling: Paste raw logs, IoCs, or fanged IoCs, and let the regex parser do the rest.
  • Multi-service reputation checks: Verify observables (IP, hash, domain, URL) across multiple services like VirusTotal, AbuseIPDB, IPInfo, Spur.us, IP Quality score, MDE, Google Safe Browsing, Shodan, Abusix, Phishtank, ThreatFox, Github, Google.
  • Detailed reports: Generate reports with advanced search and filter options.
  • High performance: Leverage multithreading for faster processing.
  • Automated observable pivoting: Automatically pivot on domains, URL and IP addresses using reverse DNS and RDAP.
  • Accurate domain info: Retrieve domain information from ICANN RDAP.
  • Abuse contact lookup: Find abuse contacts for IPs, URLs, and domains.
  • Export options: Export results to CSV and well-formatted Excel files.
  • MDE integration: Check if observables are flagged on your Microsoft Defender for Endpoint tenant.
  • Proxy support: Use a proxy if required.
  • Data storage: Store results in a SQLite database.
  • Analysis history: Maintain a history of analyses with search functionality.

Cyberbro is available for free download on GitHub.

Must read:

OPIS OPIS


More about

Featured news

Resources

Don't miss