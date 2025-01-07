Cyberbro: Open-source tool extracts IoCs and checks their reputation

Cyberbro is an open-source application that extracts IoCs from garbage input and checks their reputation using multiple services.

Cyberbro features

Input handling: Paste raw logs, IoCs, or fanged IoCs, and let the regex parser do the rest.

Paste raw logs, IoCs, or fanged IoCs, and let the regex parser do the rest. Multi-service reputation checks: Verify observables (IP, hash, domain, URL) across multiple services like VirusTotal, AbuseIPDB, IPInfo, Spur.us, IP Quality score, MDE, Google Safe Browsing, Shodan, Abusix, Phishtank, ThreatFox, Github, Google.

Verify observables (IP, hash, domain, URL) across multiple services like VirusTotal, AbuseIPDB, IPInfo, Spur.us, IP Quality score, MDE, Google Safe Browsing, Shodan, Abusix, Phishtank, ThreatFox, Github, Google. Detailed reports: Generate reports with advanced search and filter options.

Generate reports with advanced search and filter options. High performance: Leverage multithreading for faster processing.

Leverage multithreading for faster processing. Automated observable pivoting: Automatically pivot on domains, URL and IP addresses using reverse DNS and RDAP.

Automatically pivot on domains, URL and IP addresses using reverse DNS and RDAP. Accurate domain info: Retrieve domain information from ICANN RDAP.

Retrieve domain information from ICANN RDAP. Abuse contact lookup: Find abuse contacts for IPs, URLs, and domains.

Find abuse contacts for IPs, URLs, and domains. Export options: Export results to CSV and well-formatted Excel files.

Export results to CSV and well-formatted Excel files. MDE integration: Check if observables are flagged on your Microsoft Defender for Endpoint tenant.

Check if observables are flagged on your Microsoft Defender for Endpoint tenant. Proxy support: Use a proxy if required.

Use a proxy if required. Data storage: Store results in a SQLite database.

Store results in a SQLite database. Analysis history: Maintain a history of analyses with search functionality.

Cyberbro is available for free download on GitHub.

Must read: