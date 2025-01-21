Consilio Guided AI PrivDetect reduces privilege review time

Consilio launched Guided AI PrivDetect, a privilege detection solution that combines artificial intelligence and knowledge graph technology to accelerate and enhance the accuracy of privilege review.

This solution, developed entirely within Consilio’s secure infrastructure, helps legal teams complete privilege reviews in days rather than months while building organizational knowledge that improves results over time.

As data volumes in legal matters continue to grow exponentially, traditional approaches to privilege review have become increasingly unsustainable. Legal teams face mounting pressure to complete thorough privilege reviews quickly and accurately while ensuring sensitive information remains completely secure. Guided AI PrivDetect addresses these challenges through a combination of advanced technology and legal expertise that transforms the privilege review process.

“Guided AI PrivDetect represents a fundamental shift in how legal teams approach privilege review,” said Meredith Kildow, President of Consilio. “Our clients consistently tell us that privilege review is one of their most time-consuming and critical challenges. By combining advanced AI with our deep understanding of the privilege review process, we’ve created a solution that not only dramatically reduces review time but actually becomes more effective with each matter as it learns from an organization’s specific patterns and needs.”

Key features of Guided AI PrivDetect include:

Contextual understanding : Advanced AI that analyzes both content and context to identify privileged materials with unprecedented accuracy

: Advanced AI that analyzes both content and context to identify privileged materials with unprecedented accuracy Multi-model architecture (patent-pending) : Unique capability to learn cumulatively from each matter, building and retaining organizational knowledge that improves future reviews based on privilege patterns across matters

: Unique capability to learn cumulatively from each matter, building and retaining organizational knowledge that improves future reviews based on privilege patterns across matters Streamlined workflows : Intuitive interface designed specifically for legal professionals that minimizes manual interaction while allowing users to maintain control

: Intuitive interface designed specifically for legal professionals that minimizes manual interaction while allowing users to maintain control Complete data security: Fully self-hosted infrastructure that keeps sensitive data secure and independent from third-party cloud services

“The power of Guided AI PrivDetect lies in its ability to combine multiple cutting-edge technologies in a way that’s specifically engineered for privilege review,” said Raj Chandrasekar, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Consilio. “Our architecture enables the system to learn and improve with each matter, while our self-hosted infrastructure ensures complete data security and independence from external AI providers. This represents the next evolution in our expert-led approach to AI, delivering transformative results while maintaining the control and security our clients demand.”

Guided AI PrivDetect is available immediately as part of Consilio’s comprehensive eDiscovery and document review solutions. The system can be deployed either as a quality assurance layer within existing review workflows or as a primary privilege detection tool, offering flexibility to match each organization’s specific needs and comfort level with AI adoption.