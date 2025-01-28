Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 28, 2025

Application Security Engineer

Bumble | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will design and implement security testing tools within CI/CD pipelines to detect vulnerabilities early without impacting development speed. Conduct risk assessments and threat modelling exercises to identify potential vulnerabilities and prioritise security measures based on impact. Identify and prioritise vulnerabilities, driving remediation efforts and offering mitigation strategies to engineering teams.

CISO

Global-e | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a comprehensive information security strategy aligned with Global-e’s business objectives and risk appetite. Identify, assess, and mitigate information security risks, ensuring robust protection of data and systems. Establish and enforce information security policies, standards, and procedures in compliance with relevant regulations and industry best practices.

CISO

Yondu | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and own a multi-year cybersecurity roadmap and key performance indicators focused on reducing cyber risk. Lead security incident response, third party information security assessment, data protection and encryption, identity & access management and privileged user access to protect customer and employee data. Define cyber security governance and control strategies for emerging technologies such as cloud & containerization, block-chain, etc.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cloud Advisory (IAM) Architect

Slalom | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Advisory (IAM) Architect, you will lead the design and implementation of IAM architectures, including client and workforce identity solutions, integrating zero trust principles to secure users, devices, and applications. Assess risks and design security patterns for IAM processes such as provisioning, authentication, master data management, segregation of duties, PAM, and federation.

Cloud Threat Specialist

State Street | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Threat Specialist, you will design and implement incident response solutions for cloud platforms, enabling swift triage and remediation. Participate in cloud security incident response efforts, ensuring rapid response and effective resolution. Produce clear, actionable incident findings to inform stakeholders and support decision-making.

Cyber Defense, Monitoring & Incident Management

Mizuho | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Defense, Monitoring & Incident Management, you will oversee tools, technologies, and processes related to security operations, including vulnerability management, data loss prevention, EDR/NDR/XDR. Ensure effective reporting of security activities, reporting status, risks, issues, and escalations to senior leadership. Review security logs of critical systems to identify risks, security threats, or configuration errors.

Data Privacy & Risks Operations Manager

Exclusive Networks | France | On-site – View job details

As a Data Privacy & Risks Operations Manager, you will manage data breach protocols, incident resolution, and regulatory reporting while fostering a culture of accountability through training programs and awareness initiatives. Develop and implement a risk management framework aligned with strategic goals, and oversee risk assessments with effective mitigation strategies. Provide expert guidance on GDPR, NIS, IA directives, and other regulations while supporting the global data protection compliance strategy, including data mapping.

Ethical Hacker

Foxhog Ventures | India | On-site – View job details

As an Ethical Hacker, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests to discover and mitigate security vulnerabilities. Assess the security of wireless networks and recommend measures to enhance wireless security. Perform rigorous vulnerability assessments to detect and address security weaknesses. Utilize security tools to perform thorough security evaluations and reporting. Develop and maintain effective incident response plans to address cybersecurity incidents.

Head of Cyber Defense Center

CMA CGM | France | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Defense Center, you will build and maintain an efficiently functional and collaborative CDC model with the appropriate interfaces, processes and workflows between SOC, incident response, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence functions. Ensure effective monitoring, detection, and response to security incidents. Oversee and empower incident response plans build, review, updates and improvements.

Incident Response Lead

Trimble | Germany | Remote – View job details

As an Incident Response Lead, you will lead the incident management process for the family of events, including platform/product incidents, cyberattacks, data protection, or information security hazards. This encompasses incident identification, classification, response, resolution, and post-incident analysis. Develop and maintain incident management policies, procedures, and documentation to ensure a consistent and effective response to incidents.

Information Security System Specialist

Infineum | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security System Specialist, you will run and support information security operations, offering occasional off-hours support. Globally support cybersecurity tools and advanced threat intelligence solutions. Monitor cybersecurity posture, working to external vulnerability assessments and penetration tests, as well as to the internal VDR platform. Test, design and validate new solutions for information security.

Network Security Engineer

Piper Companies | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will develop and improve the security posture of the platform development networks. Leverage micro segmentation, zero trust architecture, and adaptive security policies. Design and develop automated security testing including firewall configurations, IPS rules, and ACLs.

OT Cyber Security Specialist

Tecnimont Services | Italy | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As an OT Cyber Security Specialist, you will identify and analyze potential vulnerabilities in industrial systems and implement mitigation strategies. Enforce and ensure compliance with ISA99/IEC 62443 standards for industrial safety and IEC 61508 for functional safety. Coordinate and support the response to security incidents to minimize operational risks.

Principal Engineer Forensic Analyst – L4

Emirates | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Engineer Forensic Analyst – L4, you will perform advanced analysis of adversary tradecraft, malicious code, and Advance Persistent Threat capabilities. Analyse computer, communication, network security events and exploits to determine security vulnerabilities including recommendations for remedial actions. Conduct forensic, malicious code, and packet-level analysis to develop comprehensive technical reports stepping through complete reverse engineering of incidents.

Security Analyst

Crescent Petroleum | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Analyst, you will develop and implement security policies, protocols, and procedures. Monitor network traffic for unusual activity and respond to potential threats. Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. Implement and manage security tools such as NDR, EDR, DLP Investigate security breaches and lead incident response efforts.

Security Architect

Sinch | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will collaborate with multiple teams to develop and determine the organization’s security posture, contributing to the creation of security reference architectures and frameworks. Design robust security solutions for both cloud and on-premises applications, ensuring the highest level of protection. Conduct thorough security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and recommend effective improvements.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Weber | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will researche, design, and implement cybersecurity solutions for organization systems and products that comply with all applicable security policies and standards. Examine network, server, and application logs to determine trends and identify security incidents. Manage security incidents and events to protect corporate IT assets, including intellectual property, regulated data and the company’s reputation.

Senior IAM Engineer

Duck Creek Technologies | India | Remote – View job details

As a Senior IAM Engineer, you will design, develop, test, implement, and integrate IAM systems and solutions for workforce and customers. Troubleshoot, identify, and resolve technical identity and access management related issues. Define technical component solutions that take into account the enterprise architecture strategies, current state environment and constraints.

Senior Manager, Security Risk Management

Scopely | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Security Risk Management, you will assess compliance with internal security controls to ensure adherence to company policies and standards. Conduct internal risk assessments to identify and address potential security risks across the organization. Develop and monitor key metrics related to security risk management, identifying trends and improvement areas.

Senior Product Cybersecurity Engineer II

Freenome | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Product Cybersecurity Engineer II, you will develop and maintain security architecture for medical device products, ensuring that cybersecurity is integrated into the product lifecycle from design through deployment and updates. Conduct threat modeling, risk assessments and vulnerability analysis to identify potential cybersecurity threats for medical devices. Develop and implement strategies to mitigate the cybersecurity risks.

Senior Security Advisor – Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management

Intact | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Advisor – Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management, you will develop, implement, and enhance programs that monitor, measure, analyze and report on third-party risk exposures across all business areas and compare against the organization’s risk appetite. Conduct various third-party risk assessments for circumstances, events or risk scenarios that can potentially impact Intact’s affiliates security posture and/or risk profile.

Senior Security Risk Manager

Zalando | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Risk Manager, you will lead the implementation and compliance efforts for NIS2 and CRA frameworks, ensuring alignment with regulatory and organizational requirements. Develop policies, procedures, and controls to operationalize the frameworks across the organization. Develop key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness of risk management efforts.

Vulnerability Scanning Manager

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vulnerability Scanning Manager, you will configure, schedule, manage and run vulnerability scans using existing tooling to identify potential vulnerabilities across network devices, systems and applications. Provide recommendations for patch management and configuration changes to improve overall system security where appropriate. Participate in security assessments to ensure compliance with internal and external security standards.