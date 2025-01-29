Absolute Resilience Platform updates improve resilience across endpoints

Absolute Security announced that the Absolute Resilience Platform has expanded to provide customers with integrated, resilient, and automated patch management, vulnerability scanning and remediation, workflow automation and remote “one-click” endpoint rehydration.

Unified with existing Absolute capabilities, this single-platform approach delivers needed security and risk capabilities, reduces the cost of endpoint management, and improves resilience across endpoints and critical security and IT controls to ensure your enterprise remains always on, fully operational, and protected against threats and disruptions.

“Organizations struggle to respond to costly outages and security failures caused by complex and fragile tools. Resilience data we analyzed from millions of PCs shows that more than 25 percent of the time, top security controls and management tools fail to maintain levels of efficacy and compliance needed to defend against attacks and recover from disruptions,” said John Herrema, CPO at Absolute Security.

“Absolute’s expanded platform not only offers a simplified, cost-effective, and improved approach to endpoint security and management, our data shows that when underpinned with Absolute resilience, customers’ critical security controls and tools are able to meet their compliance and performance standards nearly 100 percent of the time,” added Herrema.

In addition to existing visibility, control, and application resilience, new modules include:

Patch: Sophisticated patching and scanning automatically detects devices with OS or software vulnerabilities, eliminating manual IT operations and ensuring end users stay protected and productive. This module supports OS and security patching for Windows, Mac, Linux, and hundreds of leading third-party applications.

Remediate: Comprehensive, automated scanning and monitoring for OS and security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and authorization issues finds and remediates exposures before they are exploited. This module includes a library of thousands of prebuilt remediation workflows that can be customized or extended using a simple no-code workflow builder to meet unique enterprise requirements, without the need for highly technical and error-prone scripting.

Automate: Intuitive, no-code workflow builder defines and automates endpoint and server management and security, identifies behavioral and device status changes in real-time, and executes self-healing workflows to eliminate configuration drift, helping to ensure endpoints and servers stay secure, compliant, and performant.

Rehydrate: With just one click and within minutes, this innovation can remotely restore mobile, remote, and hybrid PC fleets to full operational capacity following a ransomware attack or IT incident, even when the device OS and other security and management tools are crashing, compromised, or corrupted.

The new modules are available now in the Resilience, Resilience for Security, and Resilience for Automation editions.