Dynatrace strengthens cloud security posture management

Dynatrace announced the expansion of its security portfolio with a new Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution.

For enterprises managing complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Dynatrace CSPM can significantly enhance security, compliance, and resource-efficiency through continuous monitoring, automated remediation, and centralized visibility.

Dynatrace CSPM extends its existing Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) solution and enables organizations to manage their entire cloud security posture through a single, unified platform. The solution aggregates and contextualizes security and observability information, can integrate with or replace existing hyperscaler-specific solutions, and provides insights into the security posture of both applications and the infrastructure they run on.

This comprehensive approach reduces operational complexity and can enable continuous monitoring against regulatory technical standards and benchmarks such as PCI DSS, CIS, and GDPR. It also significantly reduces the time and resources required to strengthen and maintain a robust security posture in hyperscaler deployments.

Customers are using the Dynatrace Application Security and Threat Observability solutions today to assess and prevent exposures, detect threats, and investigate security incidents through comprehensive analytics across observability and security data. The new CSPM capabilities complement existing Dynatrace security features to deliver protection across the full stack including applications, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

The Dynatrace AI engine, Davis AI, and the Dynatrace Grail data lakehouse combine security and observability data in context to provide comprehensive insights across code, libraries, language runtime, and container infrastructure. This enables organizations to automate remediations to move from reactive to proactive security management and automated risk analysis.

Philip Bues, Senior Research Manager, Cloud Security at IDC said: “Cloud security teams get thousands of alerts every day. I’m excited about how observability context could provide Cloud Security teams with the ability to prioritize alerts, enabling them to remediate those that really matter.”

“Modern enterprises need security solutions that can protect their entire technology stack, from cloud infrastructure to running applications,” said Steve Tack, CPO at Dynatrace. “With our unified solution, organizations achieve a single-platform approach that delivers continuous security insights, AI-ranked risk analysis, and automated remediation that can remove blind spots, automate adherence to technical standards, and significantly reduce complexity.”

The Dynatrace Cloud Security Posture Management solution is expected to be available within the next 90 days.