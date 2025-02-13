Salvador Tech releases Edge-Recovery Platform

Salvador Tech introduced a Edge-Recovery Platform, a leap forward in comprehensive cyber resilience in the Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) landscape.

This new platform will deliver a solution that enables instant recovery for manufacturers and critical infrastructure systems, ensuring uninterrupted operations with near zero downtime. The platform also ensures advanced malware and vulnerability detection, making organizations ultra-resilient in the evolving cyber environment.

With the growing cyber threat landscape, OT companies have become particularly vulnerable, making them prime targets for large-scale cyber threats or incidents that could lead to vast and far-reaching damage. Salvador Tech’s platform is designed to reduce cyber recovery times from traditionally several hours or even days to mere seconds, consequently helping companies avoid notable financial and reputational losses.

This newly introduced innovation offers patent protected backup technology and is designed to deliver real-time threat detection to accurately and continuously assess manufacturers’ overall resilience score across their systems and sites.

By utilizing the groundbreaking capabilities of NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, the platform will provide an isolated, secured and clean environment for storage operations, protecting critical data from ransomware demands or other cyber threats. Implementing the Edge Recovery Platform allows operators to experience near-zero downtime, a critical necessity for OT and ICS systems.

Considering the increasingly complex environment that security professionals face today, Salvador Tech provides fully controlled solutions, requiring no specialized training or skillset, to enable comprehensive resilience with just a single click of a button.

“With the growing expansion of virtualization and data-driven management in the industrial markets, our platform offers an exceptional opportunity to advance the OT landscape, providing companies complete and detailed control over their level of resiliency. With this new solution, companies will be able to instantly recover from harmful cyber threats or failures as well as detect possible threats earlier to respond faster with less damage,” said Alex Yevtushenko, CEO of Salvador Tech. “Our capabilities combined with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs will ensure uninterrupted production, leading manufacturers to an era of genuine resiliency. We are grateful for this opportunity to offer manufacturers the ability to experience just that.”

“Operational Technology environments need advanced technology to become more resilient and operate with minimal downtime,” said Ofir Arkin, Senior Distinguished Architect, Cybersecurity, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA BlueField-3 offloads, accelerates and isolates functions such as storage and security applications, letting innovators such as Salvador Tech enable manufacturers and energy providers to stay ahead of growing cyber threats with instant recovery.”