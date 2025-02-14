New GRC and cyber risk strategies emphasize risk adaptability

MetricStream has unveiled its annual forecast of key trends shaping the future of GRC and Cyber GRC. These 2025 predictions offer a roadmap for building resilience strategies, addressing emerging risks, and seizing new opportunities.

AI comes of age: risks, rewards, and governance

The rise of AI continues to revolutionize GRC for organizations with agentic automation, recommendations, and intelligent insights while amplifying the demand for governance to safeguard data, maintain trust, and ensure the ethical use of AI.

Resilience takes center stage

Global disruptions, from cyberattacks to supply chain breakdowns, underscore the criticality of resilience. Regulations like the UK Operational Resilience rules and the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) are pushing organizations to strengthen their ability to adapt to and recover from crises.

Cyber risk and compliance is maturing

Cyber risk and compliance evolve from periodic assessments to real-time, continuous monitoring, enabling faster detection, response, and mitigation across cloud and IT ecosystems. Organizations are also leveraging cybersecurity data to automate risk ratings and quantify risks in monetary terms for better decision-making.

The CISO’s role expands

CISOs are emerging as strategic leaders and collaborating with Chief Risk Officers, driving enterprise-wide risk awareness and fostering innovation.

Third-party risk intensifies

Expanding vendor ecosystems brings heightened exposure. Continuous monitoring, rigorous audits, and integrated resilience management strategies will be critical to mitigating third-party vulnerabilities.

Demand for connected GRC programs soars

Automated and connected solutions are replacing siloed GRC systems. These systems enable organizations to identify blind spots, streamline processes, and achieve a balanced approach to risk management.

Geopolitical risks shape the landscape

Geopolitical volatility and risks are driving organizations to adopt agile risk strategies that adapt to shifting global dynamics.