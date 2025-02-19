Echoworx launches Manage Your Own Keys feature powered by AWS

Echoworx has unveiled its “Manage Your Own Keys” (MYOK) feature, powered by AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service. This solution gives businesses greater control over sensitive data by allowing them to generate, manage, and secure their own encryption keys.

The launch addresses growing concerns over data sovereignty and unauthorized access, empowering organizations to protect their information from cyber threats, unauthorized parties, and even service providers.

Built on AWS KMS, the MYOK feature integrates advanced security capabilities, including tamper-resistant hardware security modules (FIPS 140-2 Level 3), automated key lifecycle management, and future-ready encryption standards like AES-256, ensuring resilience against current and evolving threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

AWS KMS enhances Echoworx’s MYOK feature through:

Streamlined key management: Simplify the creation, rotation, and automation of cryptographic keys without disrupting operations.

Customizable encryption control: Leverage customer-managed keys (CMKs) or bring your own keys (BYOK) for tailored encryption strategies.

Uncompromising security standards: Protect cryptographic keys with validated hardware security modules and advanced encryption protocols.

Scalable and low latency performance: Secure sensitive data efficiently, with seamless encryption and decryption, even at scale.

Compliance assurance: AWS KMS supports compliance with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS while ensuring data residency.

“Key management isn’t just about encryption—it’s about compliance and governance,” said John Fleming, Chief Architect at Echoworx. “With MYOK, businesses retain full control of their encryption keys, ensuring compliance and demonstrating that key management processes are being followed, while keeping data secure.”

Echoworx’s MYOK feature underscores the urgent need for businesses to take control of their data security in an era of increasing regulatory complexity and growing scrutiny of companies failing to meet data privacy standards. As data privacy remains a top priority in business discussions, Echoworx provides a future-ready solution that puts organizations in charge.

By allowing businesses to manage their own encryption keys with advanced, quantum-resilient technology, Echoworx helps ensure sensitive information stays secure, compliant, and firmly under the control of its rightful owners.

MYOK is Echoworx’s latest advancement in its work with AWS.