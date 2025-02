The cybersecurity startup landscape is at a crossroads. As venture-backed companies strive for successful exits, the bar has risen dramatically, requiring more funding, higher revenue, and faster growth than ever before.

In this Help Net Security video, Mark Kraynak, Founding Partner at Acrew Capital, breaks down the Exit Escape Velocity for Cybersecurity Startups report to explore the challenges of IPOs and M&A deals in the post-COVID era.