Funding soars in a milestone year for Israeli cybersecurity
In this Help Net Security video, Or Salom, Analyst at YL Ventures, discusses the State of the Cyber Nation Report 2024. The report reveals resilience and growth in the Israeli cybersecurity industry, with total investments reaching $4 billion across 89 funding rounds—more than double the $1.89 billion raised in 2023.
Key highlights:
- Record-breaking seed activity: 50 seed rounds in 2024 with total seed funding reaching $400M, demonstrating sustained confidence in early-stage Israeli cybersecurity innovation.
- Explosive growth stage performance: 16 Series C+ rounds in 2024 (up from 7 in 2023) raised a total of $2.9B, representing a 300% increase from 2023’s $888M.
- Increased global VC interest: Top-tier venture capital firms doubled down on the Israeli ecosystem, with seed investments by global VCs in Israeli cybersecurity startups increasing from 10 rounds in 2023 to 22 in 2024.
- Homegrown leadership: 5 Israeli cybersecurity startups acquired other young Israeli startups, showcasing the ecosystem’s maturation and strategic consolidation.