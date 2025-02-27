Aviatrix delivers multicloud security for Kubernetes

Aviatrix launched Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall, a new solution designed to tackle the pervasive security and application modernization challenges faced by enterprises operating Kubernetes at scale, particularly those in hybrid and multicloud environments.

In an era where enterprises are increasingly adopting Kubernetes for its agility and scalability, significant security challenges have emerged that threaten the integrity of cloud-native environments. While existing Kubernetes security solutions – including traditional Container Network Interfaces (CNIs) and service meshes – were built for basic networking and east-west security, they were not built for enterprise-grade security enforcement. These solutions introduce operational silos, fragmented policies, and limited visibility across environments, forcing security teams into manual workarounds that increase risk and complexity.

Additionally, many enterprises operate in hybrid environments, necessitating a unified security framework that integrates both Kubernetes and traditional virtual machine (VM) workloads. Without such integration, organizations must stitch together disparate tools, leading to fragmented enforcement, increased attack surfaces, and operational headaches.

Enterprises adopting Kubernetes quickly encounter another hidden challenge: IP exhaustion and overlapping classless inter-domain routing (CIDR) blocks. While cloud providers and Kubernetes-native tools attempt to abstract away IP address management, the reality is that cloud provider IP allocation is limited, which results in early depletion in large-scale deployments. Kubernetes CNIs also don’t solve IP management at scale, as they were built for basic pod networking – not solving multi-cluster IP conflicts or managing scalable IP allocation.

As Kubernetes clusters expand across clouds and regions and IP conflicts arise, overlapping CIDRs create further routing and compliance risks, causing connectivity failures, compliance violations, and security gaps. Without an automated, multicloud-aware solution, networking and security teams face manual workarounds, operational silos, and unnecessary risk.

“Kubernetes and its associated microservice architectures present significant challenges for cloud and enterprise network teams, requiring difficult tradeoffs. The limited pool of IPv4 addresses becomes particularly problematic when applications moved to Kubernetes can consume ten times more IP addresses than their VM-based predecessors,” said Chris McHenry, SVP of Product Management at Aviatrix. “Conventional approaches to this challenge involve compromises in multiple areas – including cost, complexity, visibility, and perhaps most critically, security. The innovation in the Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall enables organizations to solve the IP exhaustion problem without any tradeoffs.”

Introducing the Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall

The Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall extends Aviatrix’s Cloud Firewall capabilities, delivering a comprehensive security and networking solution tailored for Kubernetes workloads across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and on-prem environments. Key features include:

Granular Identity-based security: Policy enforcement based on Kubernetes-native identities provides dynamic, workload-aware security.

Policy enforcement based on Kubernetes-native identities provides dynamic, workload-aware security. Unified hybrid and multicloud visibility: Enterprises gain real-time visibility into Kubernetes traffic across all environments, enhancing observability and anomaly detection.

Enterprises gain real-time visibility into Kubernetes traffic across all environments, enhancing observability and anomaly detection. Integrated security for VMs and Kubernetes: A single security model unifies security policies across containerized and legacy applications, simplifying management and enforcement.

A single security model unifies security policies across containerized and legacy applications, simplifying management and enforcement. Egress traffic control and compliance: Enforced policy-based egress filtering maintains compliance with standards such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA and SOC 2.

Enforced policy-based egress filtering maintains compliance with standards such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA and SOC 2. Automated policy management: A centralized control plane streamlines the definition and enforcement of security policies across multicloud and multi-cluster environments.

“Aviatrix is shaping the next wave of Kubernetes adoption by addressing real-world challenges like overlapping IPs, egress security, and compliance,” said David Linthicum, internationally known cloud computing expert, analyst, author, and speaker. “The Kubernetes Firewall’s intelligent design empowers businesses to scale faster, secure workloads, and seamlessly integrate across multicloud and hybrid environments.”

The Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall is specifically designed to address gaps between Kubernetes and traditional VM workloads, providing a comprehensive security solution for cloud-native applications. Its consistent microsegmentation and dynamic policy enforcement across all supported environments enable the Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall to extend zero trust networking across traditional VM workloads and Kubernetes.

The solution is automated and multicloud-aware, eliminating manual workarounds, operational silos, and unnecessary risk by providing dynamic IP allocation, real-time CIDR conflict resolution, and identity-based enforcement – ultimately facilitating secure, scalable Kubernetes networking.

Because the Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall can solve overlapping IP address ranges between clusters and the wider network with the use of advanced NAT capabilities, organizations can build their Kubernetes clusters with ample IP allocations. This approach has the added benefit of solving IP exhaustion problems that often plague Kubernetes implementations.

This frees the organization to focus on what matters – application modernization – without dealing with tight resource constraints that limit application development options. What’s more, application development can continue to focus on optimizing where workloads should reside, because Aviatrix provides security for out-of-cluster resources like databases and other workloads that perform better in stateful deployments.

“As enterprises navigate the complexities of hybrid and multicloud architectures, the Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall represents a pivotal advancement in securing cloud-native environments,” said Anirban Sengupta, CTO at Aviatrix. “Our solution addresses the pressing security gaps left by traditional methods and also empowers organizations to confidently scale Kubernetes deployments while maintaining their security posture, governance, and adherence to industry standards. With a cloud-agnostic approach, we are committed to ensuring robust security and compliance for the future of enterprise workloads.”

The Aviatrix Kubernetes Firewall streamlines operations and provides consistency, facilitating the rapid adoption of cloud and Kubernetes technologies. By unifying security governance and enhancing compliance, it empowers organizations to effectively secure their hybrid workloads. Key use cases include enabling secure multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, addressing challenges related to IP exhaustion and overlapping CIDRs, and enforcing stringent egress security and compliance measures.