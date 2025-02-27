Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: February 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Kunai: Open-source threat hunting tool for Linux

Kunai is an open-source tool that provides deep and precise event monitoring for Linux environments.

BadDNS: Open-source tool checks for subdomain takeovers

BadDNS is an open-source Python DNS auditing tool designed to detect domain and subdomain takeovers of all types.

Misconfig Mapper: Open-source tool to uncover security misconfigurations

Misconfig Mapper is an open-source CLI tool built in Golang that discovers and enumerates instances of services used within your organization.

Orbit: Open-source Nuclei security scanning and automation platform

Orbit is an open-source platform built to streamline large-scale Nuclei scans, enabling teams to manage, analyze, and collaborate on security findings.

Beelzebub: Open-source honeypot framework

Beelzebub is an open-source honeypot framework engineered to create a secure environment for detecting and analyzing cyber threats.

