Beelzebub: Open-source honeypot framework

Beelzebub is an open-source honeypot framework engineered to create a secure environment for detecting and analyzing cyber threats. It features a low-code design for seamless deployment and leverages AI to emulate the behavior of a high-interaction honeypot.

“I created Beelzebub because my research activities require deploying numerous honeypots from different families (e.g., WordPress, Joomla, SSH, MySQL). With Beelzebub, configuring and managing this is streamlined through simple YAML files, enabling rapid setup and scalability,” Mario Candela, the creator of Beelzebub, told Help Net Security.

Key features

Beelzebub offers a wide range of features to enhance your honeypot environment:

Support for Ollama

Support for OpenAI

SSH Honeypot

HTTP Honeypot

TCP Honeypot

Prometheus OpenMetrics integration

Docker integration

RabbitMQ integration

Kubernetes

“Unlike traditional honeypots, Beelzebub operates as a high-interaction honeypot powered by its LLM module, eliminating the need for human oversight. The LLM acts as an ultra-secure sandbox. This combination of automation and security sets it apart from conventional solutions,” the author explained.

Future plans and download

“Plans include releasing a SaaS version of the tool, integrating features like alert management, real-time monitoring, and one-click continuous deployment. This cloud-based iteration will simplify large-scale honeypot orchestration while enhancing accessibility for security teams,” Candela concluded.

Beelzebub is available for free on GitHub.

