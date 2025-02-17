Orbit: Open-source Nuclei security scanning and automation platform

Orbit is an open-source platform built to streamline large-scale Nuclei scans, enabling teams to manage, analyze, and collaborate on security findings. It features a SvelteKit-based web frontend and a Go-powered backend, with Terraform and Ansible handling infrastructure and automation.

“I built Orbit to address the challenges of scalable and efficient security scanning. Traditional tools can be rigid and difficult to integrate into dynamic environments. Orbit was designed as a flexible, self-hosted, open-source platform that gives organizations control over their scanning processes while leveraging modern technologies to streamline workflows,” Ralph May, the creator of Orbit, told Help Net Security.

May explained that Orbit stands out in several ways:

Open source and self-hosted: Unlike many proprietary scanning solutions, Orbit is entirely open source and self-hosted. This means users can run it on their infrastructure, ensuring complete control, transparency, and the ability to tailor the platform to their needs.

Unlike many proprietary scanning solutions, Orbit is entirely open source and self-hosted. This means users can run it on their infrastructure, ensuring complete control, transparency, and the ability to tailor the platform to their needs. Modern architecture: It combines a modern web front end with a Go-based backend, delivering a responsive and efficient scanning experience.

It combines a modern web front end with a Go-based backend, delivering a responsive and efficient scanning experience. Cloud provider integration: Orbit is built to work with multiple cloud providers, giving users flexibility in choosing how and where their scans are executed.

Orbit is built to work with multiple cloud providers, giving users flexibility in choosing how and where their scans are executed. Team collaboration: The platform supports team-based triage of findings, allowing groups to collaboratively analyze and prioritize scan results, improving response and remediation efforts.

Future plans and download

May told us there are exciting plans ahead, including:

Expanded cloud integration: Adding support for additional providers and enhancing features like static IP configurations for more controlled scanning environments.

Adding support for additional providers and enhancing features like static IP configurations for more controlled scanning environments. Enhanced data insights: Enriching the targets dashboard with deeper insights from scan results and integrated enumeration data to better inform users about their scanned assets.

Enriching the targets dashboard with deeper insights from scan results and integrated enumeration data to better inform users about their scanned assets. Improved deployment options: Introducing snapshot-based deployments to reduce startup times and optimize resource usage.

Introducing snapshot-based deployments to reduce startup times and optimize resource usage. Advanced scanning techniques: One key area for future development is the implementation of distributed scan chunking, which will allow for even more efficient scans by breaking up large scan jobs into smaller chunks across multiple IPs and providers.

Orbit is available for free on GitHub.

Must read: